Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Ankita Lokhande, Terence Lewis, and others at Maniesh Paul’s home for Ganpati darshan

Ganesh Chaturthi, the grand festival celebrating the arrival of Lord Ganesha, is in full swing, and celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to make it a memorable affair. One of the cherished traditions during this festival is Ganpati darshan, where celebrities visit each other's homes to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. In the spirit of this festive season, the popular actress Ankita Lokhande, accompanied by her husband Vicky Jain, recently paid a visit to the house of the charismatic host and actor, Maniesh Paul.

Ankita Lokhande, radiating elegance in a wine-colored saree paired with a shimmering silver sleeveless blouse, and her husband Vicky Jain, dressed in a traditional black ensemble, looked picture-perfect as they stepped out to celebrate this auspicious occasion. The couple's graceful presence added to the festive charm as they arrived at Maniesh Paul's residence for Ganpati darshan. The actor-host, known for his vivacious personality, shared a delightful moment on social media, posting a picture where he and his wife, Sanyukta Paul, posed with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. In the backdrop, Lord Ganesha, bedecked with resplendent garlands and decorations can be seen seated.

Maniesh Paul himself looked dapper in a maroon kurta, complemented by a matching overcoat and white silk pajamas. His wife, Sanyukta Paul, twinned with him, donning an equally elegant matching Anarkali suit.

Terence Lewis, Aamir Ali, Akanksha Puri, and others visit

But Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain weren't the only ones to grace Maniesh Paul's home for the darshan of Lord Ganesha. The festivities witnessed a star-studded guest list, including renowned choreographer Terence Lewis. Also, in attendance were Akankasha Puri from Bigg Boss OTT 2, the popular singer Meiyang Chang, versatile actor Aamir Ali, and the talented Drashti Dhami. These celebrities joined the festivities, amplifying the celebratory spirit of the day.

It wasn't just the television and entertainment industry that showed up to partake in the festivities; some well-known faces from the Bollywood industry also made their way to Maniesh Paul's abode. The gathering showcased the diversity and unity that Ganesh Chaturthi brings, transcending the boundaries of stardom and fame.

