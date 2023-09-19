Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Arjun Bijlani chants ‘Ganpati Bappa Maurya’ as he brings idol home; WATCH

As the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi dawns, the air is filled with excitement and devotion. This day marks the arrival of Lord Ganesha, into the homes and hearts of millions of devotees. Eagerly awaited by people of all ages, the festival witnesses elaborate preparations, colorful decorations, and an atmosphere brimming with religious fervor. The celebrities are also busy preparing to welcome Bappa home. While Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are decorating their home, Arjun Bijlani brought Bappa home last night.

Arjun Bijlani brings Ganpati Bappa home

In the midst of this festive frenzy, the well-known television and film actor, Arjun Bijlani, added a touch of glamour and spirituality to the celebrations as he brought Lord Ganesha, into his home last night. The actor, known for his roles in popular TV shows and films, has been a dedicated devotee for many years. Wearing a casual white shirt and denim, he went to bring Bappa home along with his wife Neha Swami Bijlani. Bijlani, held the idol of Lord Ganesha, covered with a red cloth, and chanted, "Ganpati Bappa Maurya", as others who held the idol also lent their voice to the chant.

Reacting to the video, fans wished the actor on this occasion. One user commented, "Ganpati Bappa Moriya. Mangal Murti Moriya."

Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrated with great fervor across the state of Maharashtra and beyond, symbolizes the removal of obstacles and the granting of blessings by Lord Ganesha. Arjun Bijlani's heartfelt celebration is a testament to this beloved festival's enduring spiritual significance and cultural importance.

Puuja preparations at Arjun Bijlani's home

A few minutes back, the actor shared a glimpse of the puja at his home. The idol is seated atop a decorated platform. The platform is beautifully decorated with garlands and flowers reflecting festive vibes. His son dressed in a white kurta and pyjama is seen taking part in the puja preparations. The priest is also seen preparing for the puja. Fans are eagerly awaiting more glimpses of the puja at Bijlani's household.

