Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik and other Pandya Store cast reunite for festivities

Pandya Store recently witnessed major changes in its casting. The show took a generation leap and all the actors except Krutika Desai exited the show. The news came out as a shocker to all the fans of the show. Post leap, Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel have been seen playing the lead roles on the show.

The original Pandya Store gang reunited

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival of happiness. People go pandal hopping and also visit their close friends for the darshan of Ganpati Bappa. The original cast of Pandya Store also reunited amidst the festivities. Maira Dharti Mehra who played the character of Prerna in the show shared pictures of actors Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Kinshuk Mahajan, and others at her house. It has been a while to see them together and we're sure the fans would rejoice seeing them still sticking by each other.

Pandya Store before leap

The story before leap revolved around four Pandya brothers Gautam (Kinshuk Mahajan), Dev (Akshay Kharodia), Shiva (Kanwar Dhillon) and Krish (Mohit Parmar), and their respective wives Dhara (Shiny Doshi), Simran Budharup (Rishita), Alice Kaushik (Raavi) and Maira Dharti Mehra (Prerna). The show gave immense popularity to Shiva and Raavi, so much so that they fell in love on the sets and are going strong as a real-life couple. The offscreen camaraderie of the cast was also quite loved. And like onscreen, behind the scenes too, the actors were like a big happy family.

Pandya Store after leap

The makers ended the pre-leap story in a tragic manner wherein all the Pandya family except Suman (Krutika Desai) die in a horrifying accident. The story moves forward with Chutki aka Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) taking over as the lead. Natasha helps Suman handle the Pandya Store. Many other actors entered the show post leap including Rohit Chandel, Roshan Kapoor, Harsh Mehta, Ankur Nayyar, Shahbaaz Adbulla Badi, and Abhishek Sharma among others. Recently, popular actor Sahil Uppal joined the show as grown up Chiku.

