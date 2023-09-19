Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Kapil Sharma to Shraddha Arya; Celebs give glimpses from festival

As the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi graces us, the atmosphere becomes infused with enthusiasm and devotion. This day symbolizes the arrival of Lord Ganesha, who enters the homes and hearts of countless devotees. As we commemorate Ganesh Chaturthi, it's fascinating to catch a glimpse into how our beloved celebrities partake in this celebration. Their unique traditions, devotion, and the grandeur with which they mark this occasion add to the charm and significance of this cherished festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Celebs give glimpses from the festival:

Kapil Sharma

Comedian Kapil Sharma joins in the celebration of the Aagman of Lord Ganesha. He shared a glimpse of the mesmerizing idol of Lord Ganesha, resplendent in its red attire and adorned with exquisite jewelry. The intricately decorated display is embellished with vibrant flowers. Kapil Sharma extended his heartfelt wishes to all his fans on this special occasion, captioning the post with, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all of you #ganpatibappamorya #ganeshchaturthi #blessings."

Ruhaanika Dhawann

Yeh Hai Mohobatien little Ruhi, Ruhaanika Dhawann, expressed her excitement as she celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi. She shared her enthusiasm by posting a video on her Instagram handle, demonstrating the process of making an eco-friendly Ganpati Ji using dissolvable clay. Her joy and anticipation were evident as she welcomed Lord Ganesha into her home for the festival. In the video, Ruhaanika chose the melodious Ganesha aarti Sukh Karta Dukh Harta to accompany the crafting of the idol.

Kishwer M Rai

The stunning actress Kishwer M Rai is fully immersed in the spirit of the festival. She shared a video on her Instagram account, showcasing herself grooving with one of her friends to the beats of Ganpati Bappa Morya by Shankar Mahadevan. In the video, she can be seen performing the aarti of the idol of Lord Ganesha with devotion.

Kishwer looked radiant in her vibrant blue dotted suit attire, while her friend complimented the festive atmosphere in a pink dotted suit. She extended warm wishes to all her fans, writing, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone."

Abhishek Nigam

Actor Abhishek Nigam enthusiastically embraced the spirit of Lord Ganesha's arrival alongside his brother Siddharth Nigam. He shared a video on his Instagram handle in which both brothers can be seen grooving to the festive song Ek Danta 2.0 featuring Siddharth Nigam and Celesti Bairagey, sung by the renowned singer Mika Singh.

The Nigam brothers exuded a vibrant energy in their matching red attire, appearing absolutely stunning as they danced to the celebratory tune. Abhishek captioned the video with, "GANPATI BAPPA MORYA. W/ @thesiddharthnigam," showcasing their joyful celebration and the bond they share during this auspicious occasion.

Karan V Grover

Udaariyaan actor Karan V Grover shared a video on his social media, offering a glimpse of the Ganpati idols at his home. The video showcased two beautifully decorated Ganpati idols adorned with vibrant flowers and jewels, creating a visually stunning and festive atmosphere.

In his caption, Karan expressed his wishes, writing, "विघ्नहर्ता आपको हर विघ्न से लड़ने की शक्ति प्रदान करें #happyganeshchaturthi," conveying his prayers for strength and guidance from Lord Ganesha to overcome all obstacles.

Charu Asopa

Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev actress Charu Asopa enthusiastically joined the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi. She shared her festive spirit by posting a captivating photo on her Instagram story, featuring an exquisite Lord Ganesha idol. The idol was beautifully crafted in light blue and adorned with tasteful decorations, exuding an aura of elegance.

In her post, Charu penned, "Revealing my bappa's face," which signifies the excitement and reverence with which she awaited the unveiling of the idol.

Urvashi Dholakia

Indian television actress Urvashi Dholakia, renowned for her iconic portrayal of Komolika in the long-running television series Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is joyfully celebrating the arrival of Lord Ganesha. She shared a video on her Instagram handle, unveiling the face of her Ganpati Bappa. The Ganesha idol she revealed is truly mesmerizing, featuring a white hue and adorned with exquisite jewels that capture everyone's attention.

In her caption she wrote, Urvashi expressed her devotion and gratitude, writing, "GANPATI BAPPA MORYA #2023 ganeshchaturthi #firstlook #gratitude."

Shraddha Arya

Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya exuberantly celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi, sharing her vibrant spirit through a couple of pictures and a video on her social media. In the pictures, she is seen all prepared with her aarti plate, ready to partake in the festivities with full enthusiasm.

Her caption reads, "Om Gan Ganpatya Namo Namah: #HappyGaneshachaturthi," reflects her devotion and the traditional chants that accompany the worship of Lord Ganesha.

