Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Kushal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi, Manisha Rani, and others send heartfelt wishes

Ganesh Chaturthi, a joyous Hindu festival celebrated across India, has once again brought festive cheers. Ganpati Bappa graced our homes with divine presence. As the melodious chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' fill the air, homes are adorned with colorful decorations and aromatic incense. Families unite in prayer, welcoming Lord Ganesha into their hearts and homes with open arms. Amidst these festivities, several beloved celebrities, including Kushal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi, Manisha Rani, Tina Datta, and others, have extended their heartfelt wishes to mark this auspicious occasion.

Kushal Tandon shared a picture of his Ganesh puja at home. He uploaded the photo on his social media with a folded hands emoji. Shivangi Joshi and Arjit Taneja also posted photos of their Bappa idols, and wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Maurya."

Bigg Boss OTT 2's second runner-up Manisha Rani also posted a wish on her social media account on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. She uploaded a photo of Bappa and wrote, "Thanku Bhagwan ji for everything. Ayese hi apna pyaar aur ashirwaad mujh par aur sab hi logon par banaye rakhiye. Jis k upar apka haath hai, usko kamyab hone se koi nahi rok sakte hain." Jiya Shankar also uploaded a photo and wrote, "Bappa aale."

Actor Shaheer Sheikh uploaded an old clip of him performing on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi at an event. Dressed in traditional attire, complete with a turban, he can be seen performing in front of a large Ganesh idol. Uploading the video, he wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi." Tina Datta uploaded a photo of an animated Ganesh ji, with a wish on her social media account.

Brothers Abhishek Nigam and Siddharth Nigam are having a grand celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi at home. From welcoming Ganesh ji at home with a large procession to performing puja at home, the brothers uploaded the photos and videos on their social media accounts. The two brothers, dressed in red ethnic were seen twinning. They also posed with their mother, who dressed up in a red suit on top of a chariot.

Mahabharat actor Sourabh Raaj Jain uploaded a video of him folding hands and showing his devotion in front of Ganesh ji on his social media account and wrote, "Let’s welcome Ganpati not only in our homes but in our hearts….गणपति बप्पा मोरया." He also uploaded a separate wish today to wish his fans and followers.

