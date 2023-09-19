Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Mom-to-be Disha Parmar's traditional red attire sets mood for celebrations at home

Ganesh Chaturthi, a cherished Hindu festival that commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha, is celebrated with immense fervor across India. Families come together to welcome the deity into their homes, seeking blessings and spreading love and joy. Amidst the vibrant celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi this year, actress Disha Parmar, who is expecting her first child, shared glimpses of her joyous festivities on social media. Known for her acting prowess and charming presence, Disha Parmar and her husband, singer Rahul Vaidya, marked the auspicious occasion with a heartwarming celebration at their home.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's Ganpati celebrations at home

Disha Parmar, an accomplished actress known for her roles in various television shows, and Rahul Vaidya, a renowned singer, have been actively sharing their special moments with fans and well-wishers. On this auspicious day, Disha Parmar took to social media to give a sneak peek into their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. In the heartwarming video shared by the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actress, the couple's home was transformed into a festive paradise. The decorations were resplendent with vibrant flowers and leaves, creating a joyful atmosphere. The center of attention, Lord Ganpati, graced a beautifully adorned platform, surrounded by intricate decorations, including golden fabric and a delightful spread of modak, without which the festival is incomplete. One clip showed Rahul Vaidya, a former Bigg Boss 14 contestant, offering heartfelt prayers to Lord Ganesha, underlining the significance of devotion during this sacred occasion.

Check out Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's celebrations here:

Disha Parmar herself radiated in her traditional red attire, a color symbolic of celebration and auspiciousness. She shared a charming selfie, capturing her glowing in the festive ensemble. The lovely mom-to-be looked very festive in golden jhumkas, a hint of sindoor on her forehead, and a mangalsutra. On the other hand, Rahul wore a light purple kurta with white cotton pants. Ganesh Chaturthi, a time when families come together to seek blessings and celebrate unity, was no different for Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya. Their heartwarming celebration at home resonated with the spirit of the festival, emphasizing love, devotion, and togetherness.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Kushal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi, Manisha Rani, and others send heartfelt wishes