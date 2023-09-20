Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Mouni Roy to Disha Parmar, Here’s how they styled their festival outfits

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 has ushered in a wave of festivities and celebrations, as people across India come together to welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes and hearts. This celebration also gives people an opportunity to put on their best outfits to join the festive cheer. Mostly, traditional outfits take center stage, as Indians embrace the richness of their cultural heritage. Here, we bring you a glimpse of the top celebrity styles that graced the occasion, featuring the likes of Disha Parmar, Mouni Roy, Aishwarya Sharma, Ishita Dutta, Himanshi Khurrana, and Karishma Tanna, who showcased their unique festival looks. Check out their styles below.

Disha Parmar's Radiant Red Ensemble

Mom-to-be Disha Parmar exuded grace and elegance in her choice of attire. She donned a resplendent red suit adorned with intricate golden designs, complemented by golden frills at the edges of the three-quarter sleeves. Her red pants added a touch of comfort to her festive look, allowing her to enjoy the celebrations with ease. Disha's ensemble was completed with a traditional mangalsutra and golden jhumkas, which beautifully accentuated her overall appearance.

Mouni Roy's Mesmerizing Magenta Saree

Mouni Roy, known for her impeccable fashion sense, left everyone awestruck in a stunning magenta saree embellished with intricate golden designs. She paired this elegant saree with a matching golden blouse, adding a touch of glamour to her ensemble. To complete her look, Mouni opted for traditional accessories, including a choker and a necklace, along with statement earrings. Her hair, neatly tied in a bun with a middle part, added a classic charm to her Ganesh Chaturthi style.

Aishwarya Sharma's Simple Sunshine Yellow

Aishwarya Sharma chose simplicity and grace as the key elements of her Ganesh Chaturthi outfit. She looked radiant in a long, solid yellow kurti paired with matching palazzos. Aishwarya's choice of a printed dupatta added a subtle hint of vibrancy to her look. Her ensemble showcased the beauty of simplicity, allowing her to effortlessly blend comfort with tradition.

Karishma Tanna's Graceful White Sharara

Karishma Tanna chose a white sharara set for the festivities, epitomizing grace and style. The white sharara featured intricate golden borders and designs along its edges, with a v-neckline that added an element of sophistication. Karishma's choice of minimalistic golden bangles and earrings perfectly complemented her ensemble. Her Ganesh Chaturthi look was a delightful blend of tradition and contemporary elegance.

Ishita Dutta's Golden Elegance

New mom Ishita Dutta exuded timeless beauty in her golden suit, a perfect choice for the festive occasion. Her outfit, though simple, radiated elegance because of its color. Ishita adorned herself with a matching necklace, bangles, and earrings, accentuating her festive appearance. Her neatly tied bun and sindoor added a traditional touch that resonated with the spirit of the festival.

Himanshi Khurana's Serene White Saree

Himanshi Khurana embraced serenity in a pristine white saree paired with a blue sleeveless blouse. The simplicity of her outfit was beautifully offset by the silver jhumkas she wore. Her open hair cascaded gracefully down her shoulders, adding a touch of charm to her Ganesh Chaturthi look. Himanshi's choice of white exuded purity and grace. If you want to keep it simple in a saree, then this look is perfect for you. Don't forget to accessorize with silver junk jewelry.

As Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations continue to unite people in devotion and joy, these celebrity styles serve as a testament to the diversity and richness of Indian fashion. Each outfit showcased its unique charm, reflecting the personalities and tastes of the individuals who wore them. Whether it's the radiant reds, mesmerizing magentas, or serene whites, these celebrity styles added a touch of glamour to the festivities, celebrating both tradition and contemporary fashion with equal grace. Pick your choice of outfit for the next festival taking cue from these celerbities.

