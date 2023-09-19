Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: New parents Pankhuri Awasthy, Gautam Rode celebrate festival for first time with twins

Today, as India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi, a vibrant and joyous festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, homes across the country are adorned with colorful decorations and resonant chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya. Families come together to welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes, seeking his blessings for a harmonious and successful life. Celebrities, like every year, have joined in the festivities. However, for actor couple Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode, this year's celebration holds special significance as it marks their first Ganesh Chaturthi after welcoming their twin babies.

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Amidst the many celebrity celebrations this year, Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode's festivities took center stage. The couple, who recently embraced parenthood, made a heartwarming appearance with their twins on social media. Pankhuri Awasthy, the new mom, radiated joy as she got dressed up in a beautiful blue anarkali suit, while Gautam Rode, the proud new dad, donned a white kurta. The couple shared their joy with their fans through a video. In the video, their adorable twins could be seen nestled comfortably between their mommy and daddy, embodying the essence of togetherness and love. The clip also showcased their Ganpati idol, beautifully decorated in their home.

Check out their celebrations here:

Pankhuri Awasthy expressed her joy on social media with the caption, Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. This celebration came just weeks after the couple's double blessing- the arrival of their twin babies, a baby boy, and a baby girl, on July 25th. The new mother had a C-section delivery and on July 30, the duo took their babies home. They are currently making the most of this new phase of their lives. A few days back, they had the naming ceremony for their children, they named their daughter Radhya and their son Raditya.

Gautam Rode also took to Twitter to share a photo of him and his wife seated with folded hands in front of the Ganesh idol. it is evident from the background that their home is decked up in festive vibes with garlands and other decorative elements.

Check out Gautam Rode's post here:

