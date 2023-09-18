Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Raqesh Bapat to Ishita Dutta; here are celebs who make eco-friendly Ganpati Bappa idols

Ganesh Chaturthi is a prominent festival celebrated with immense fervor in India. It marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and the Ganesh vibrant festival typically lasts for ten days. By bringing uniquely crafted idols of Lord Ganesha into homes and public places, devotees offer prayers, sweets, and flowers to the god, seeking his blessings for success and prosperity. As Ganesh Chaturthi is just a day away, the excitement for the festival is at its peak with everyone decorating their homes to welcome Ganpati Bappa. Celebrities to wait eagerly to celebrate this auspicious festival with their loved ones. With great enthusiasm, every year we witness a few celebrities make eco-friendly Ganpati Bappa idols at home with immense love and dedication.

Let's look at celebs who are all set to bring in Ganesh Chaturthi by carving their own eco-friendly Ganpati Bappa:

Raqesh Bapat:

Raqesh Bapat is an immensely artistic and talented individual who makes eco-friendly Ganpati Bappa at home every year. The Bigg Boss 15 star never fails to give fans a sneak peek as he makes Ganesh idol at home. On September 17, the actor shared a post on his Instagram handle where he is seen decorating the idol of lord Ganesha. Sharing this post, he penned an inspirational note and wrote, "In the process of creating you, I recreate myself too #ganpatibappamorya Thank you."

Raqesh Bapat's post

Rithvik Dhanjani:

It's a ritual for Rithvik Dhanjani to make eco-friendly Ganpati Bappa at home every year. This year, Rithvik has made a beautiful Ganesha idol of Ganpati bappa relaxing on a moon. Offering a glimpse of his Ganesha idol to fans, the Pavitra Rishta actor wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya And he’s ready…just almost."

Rithvik Dhanjani's post

Ishita Dutta:

Ishita Dutta, the new mommy in town, has somehow found time to follow her passion and love for making eco-friendly Ganesha idols at home. For a few years, Ishita also made Ganpati Bappa at home and shared it with her fans. Today, she shared a glimpse of her ganpati bappa and wrote, "Devotion Love Family Friends Modak Prayers and the sounds of Dhol… it’s finally that time of the year #ganapatibappamorya."

Ishita Dutta's post

Karan Wahi:

"Ganpati Bappa Morya" hails Karan Wahi as he makes his eco-friendly Ganesha Idol this year and shares a glimpse of the idol with his fans and followers. Sharing this post, Karan wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya” Yet Another Year of Bringing Him to Life Yet Another Year of Joy This Festival Brings in our Life Making Eco friendly is not just for the planet, it is for experiencing the process of Being there with Him.

Karan Wahi's post

Juhi Parmar:

Kumkum actress Juhi Parmar also made a small awwdorable eco-friendly Ganesha Idol with her daughter Samairra and offered a glimpse of it to her fans and followers. On September 17, Juhi shared a post on her social media handle and wrote, "Ganesh ji is at the beginning of anything new that we do in our lives, and truly He is everywhere! Samairra loves making her own little Gannu every year and so here we are making our Ganpati and this time it’s made right from the kitchen, from atta. Ganpati Bappa Morya!!!!!

Juhi Parmar's post

