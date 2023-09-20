Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Rohit Bose Roy chooses serenity over extravagance for Ganpati celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi marks a day of immense joy, devotion, and cultural celebration. On this auspicious occasion, people across India welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes and communities with elaborate decorations, heartfelt prayers, and grand processions. This year, we are witnessing the grand fervor everywhere as everyone has joined the festivities. In the midst of the grand and bustling Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, some actors chose to embrace the tranquility of a more intimate gathering. Among them was actor Rohit Bose Roy, who opted for a quiet Ganpati celebration at home, accompanied by his wife, Manasi Joshi.

Rohit Bose Roy's Ganpati celebrations at home

Rohit Bose Roy, known for his versatile acting, took to social media to share a glimpse of his heartfelt celebration. In a recent Instagram post, he uploaded a photo of a small Ganpati idol adorned with devotion. In the caption, he acknowledged Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff for inspiring his decision to host a serene celebration at home. Rohit wrote, "I got the idea from @apnabhidu to have my own celebration with Ganu. I love having Bappa home but not the socializing! So, all my friends and family, excuse me if I can't visit your homes this year. GANPATI BAPPA MORYAA!"

Check out Rohit Bose Roy's Ganpati here:

Amidst the cozy and spiritually enriching atmosphere of his home, Rohit Bose Roy and his wife Manasi Joshi added a touch of traditional elegance to the occasion. The couple was seen decked up in pristine white attire, resonating with the purity and sanctity of the festival. Rohit donned a white and red Kurta paired with dhoti, a classic choice that symbolized his reverence for the occasion. Manasi complemented him beautifully in her white suit adorned with a golden border, radiating grace and festive charm.

Take a look at the couple dressed up for the celebrations:

This quiet and intimate Ganpati celebration at home exemplifies the diverse ways in which people choose to express their devotion and celebrate cherished traditions. Rohit Bose Roy's decision to celebrate in a serene manner, along with the heartfelt message to his loved ones, reflects the essence of the festival – the presence of Lord Ganesha in one's heart and home, irrespective of the scale of the celebration.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik and other Pandya Store cast reunite for festivities