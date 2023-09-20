Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta visits Gurmeet Choudhary’s house- PICS

The joyous festival of Ganesh Chaturthi has taken over the hearts and homes of people across India, and celebrities are no exception to the fervor. With grand celebrations and heartfelt gatherings, stars have been embracing the spirit of this auspicious occasion. In this mood of festivities, actor Gurmeet Choudhary has made waves with his grand Ganpati celebration at home, welcoming a bevy of celebrities for Ganpati darshan.

Munmun Dutta visits Gurmeet Choudhary's house

Gurmeet Choudhary, known for his charismatic presence, opened his doors to friends from the industry to partake in the joyous Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Among the esteemed guests was none other than Munmun Dutta, renowned as Babita ji from the beloved show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Munmun arrived in a vibrant multicolored printed kurti paired with elegant green palazzos, radiating a festive charm. She shared a delightful moment with Gurmeet's wife, Debina Choudhary, and the gracious host himself, all against the backdrop of a resplendently adorned Ganpati idol.

Check out the pictures of Munmun Dutta here:

But Munmun Dutta was not the sole celebrity to grace Gurmeet Choudhary's house for Ganpati darshan. The list of attendees included Nyrraa Banerji from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, who added her sparkle to the festivities. Additionally, the actress Ankita Lokhande, accompanied by her husband Vicky Jain, joined the celebration with warmth and enthusiasm.

Check out the photos of the guest here:

The festivities at Gurmeet Choudhary's residence were a sight to behold. The actor, along with his wife Debina and their two adorable daughters, embraced the essence of the festival in their meticulously chosen festive attire. The Choudhary family's social media handles buzzed with moments from their private puja, capturing their devotion and love for Lord Ganesha. Together, they participated in the rituals and offered their prayers with utmost devotion, creating cherished memories.

Here is a picture-perfect family photo of Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee with their kids:

Gurmeet Choudhary's home became a hub of celebration and spirituality as the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities unfolded. With celebrities like Munmun Dutta, Nyrraa Banerji, and Ankita Lokhande gracing the occasion, the celebration took on an added layer of glamour and camaraderie. Other celebrities also visited the couple's house for Ganpati darshan to take his blessings.

