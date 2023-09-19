Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra prepare to welcome Bappa home

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are the sweetest pair in the television industry. The two never fail to make headlines with their PDA, cute banters, teasing each other with affection, and of course, their style statements. The two enjoy an immense fan following and they are always curious to know every detail about their lives. Today, on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, let's take a look at how our favorite stars are preparing for the festival. Tejasswi Prakash shared a glimpse on social media.

Tejasswi Prakash shares video of Karan Kundrra at 'serious work'

Yesterday, Tejasswi Prakash shared a video on her official Instagram handle, where she showed how they are preparing for the festival at home. The video begins with Tejasswi saying, "These are men at work, like serious work." Then it shows Karan Kundrra sitting on the floor trying to cover a wooden stool with a red cloth. Going by the appearance it seems, they are decorating where Bappa will be placed. The video shows Karan folding the corners of the cloth unable to decide how much to fold it. In the background, someone can be seen in the kitchen. Preparations are in full swing at the household to welcome Bappa home.

Check out the video of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra here:

In the video, Tejasswi's skin can be seen glowing. It seems the actress has prepped her skin well for the festival. TejRan fans are waiting to see the celebrations at their home and the outfits they will don.

Reaction of netizens

Fans of the two showered the comment section with love for these two. One user wrote, "Ganpati Bappa morya. The cutest video karan &teju dad together doing preparation." The others also shared Ganesh Chaturthi wishes in the thread. One comment reads, "May Ganpati Bappa always bless you both with lot's of love, happiness, lifetime togetherness, good health & great success." Another commented, "Best video I saw on Internet today."

For the unversed, the couple celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi for the first time together at Karan's home last year. They treated fans with pictures posing in front of the Ganesh idol.

