Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: The Kapil Sharma Show's Archana Puran Singh posts a beautiful picture with family

Archana Puran Singh is a popular actress on television and movies. The actress was currently seen in Kapil Sharma's show before the team went on an American tour. The actress has been part of many shows like Comedy Circus but currently is taking time off from the screen. The actress was seen in Bangalore and exercising and trekking. As the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi is also celebrated among celebs, the Kick actress also celebrated the occasion with family and friends. She posted a story on her Instagram handle.

Archana Puran Singh celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with family and friends

Archana Puran Singh posted a story with her husband Parmeet Sethi and influencer Dhanashree Verma on her social media page.

Here Take a Look-

Dhanashree Verma is the wife of Yuzvendra Chahal, who is the Indian bowler in the cricket team. Apart from Archanaji, many other celebs were also seen like Neha Kakkar, Mohit Malhotra, and many others.

Besides the occasion, the Kick actress recently posted a video with Kapil Sharma and other cast members. In this clip, we see Kapil walking while wearing headphones. Along with their team, Kapil and Archana were seen exercising to regain their health and weight. Archana further shared that they had lots of fun as they had lots of therapy, massages, Satvik food, walking, swimming meditating, and so on during their stay in Bangalore.

Ever since Kapil Sharma posted a picture of himself in a white ethnic outfit, fans have anticipated the actor is hinting towards his comeback on television.

About the show

The show is set to be coming soon but the official announcement is yet to be made. Known for its rib-tickling humor, the program features a talented ensemble cast, including Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti, and Archana Puran Singh, who bring various comedic characters to life. Renowned Bollywood celebrities often grace the show as guests, sharing anecdotes, promoting their films, and engaging in fun interactions.

