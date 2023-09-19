Ganesh Chaturthi: Bharti Singh welcomes bappa’s idol with adorable son Gola in tow

Ganpati Bappa Morya! The much-awaited festival of all time, Ganesh Chaturthi is here! Every corner of the country is booming with chants as the festive vibe sets in. Devotees are elated as they bring the elephant God home and prepare for it withenthusiasm. Comedy queen, Bharti Singh is one of the firm believers of Ganesha and every year she welcomes Bappa with equal excitement.

Bharti Singh welcomes Bappa home

Bharti Singh was spotted at the Ganpati Pandal as she picked up her Ganpati idol. The comedian and actress was seen wearing a yellow colored traditional attire. One just couldn't miss the traditional Maharashtrian nath that she chose for the occasion. While Bharti held her dear Ganpati idol, she grooved in joy to bring Bappa home. Little cutie, Gola can also be spotted in the video.

Check out the video of Bharti getting Ganpati home

Many celebs got home their Ganpati idol

Renowned stars of the industry have brought the idols of Ganpati home and the following couple of days will be dedicated to celebrating the festival to the fullest. TV celebs like Arjun Bijlani, Aneri Vajani, and Urvashi Dholakia among many others welcomed Ganpati Bappa home. Apart from celebrities, producers of popular shows also get Ganpati idols at their sets. Ganpati festival on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa are quite talked about.

More about Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh is known for being a comedy relief for more than a decade. She started off her journey with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, although she didn't win the show, she made her presence felt and was among very few female comedians. She was later seen hosting many TV shows alongside her husband Haarsh Limbachayaa. The duo also participated in reality TV shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Nach Baliye. The duo welcomed their first baby in April 2022, they named him Lakshya but he is popularly known by his cute nickname 'Gola'.

Pinkvilla wishes its ardent readers a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

