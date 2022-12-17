Gashmeer Mahajani on doing a new show: 'I wasn’t keen on taking up a daily soap'

Television actor Gashmeer Mahajani, who rose to fame after his daily soap, Imlie is now gearing up for his upcoming project. The actor impressed everyone with his dance skills on the reality show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 . Besides this, he enjoys a massive fan following on social media as well owing to his good looks and talent. He keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts and is often seen sharing videos and photos with his family. Currently, the actor is busy shooting in Dehradun and Mussoorie.

In a recent conversation, Gashmeer said that the shoot is hectic yet fun and begins around 6:30 in the morning. As the action is his favourite genre, so he was extremely satisfied after shooting his action sequence and was overwhelmed with the appreciation that he got after the shot. He further said that it is not easy to shoot a supernatural love story as they have to go in deep forests and shoot in sub-zero temperatures. “Muh bhi nahi khulta hai dialogue bolte samay because of the chilly weather”, said Gashmeer.

About Gashmeer’s show

On being asked about the show and whether the title is Bhediya or not, Gashmeer said that the title isn’t finalised yet but the story is mostly based on the werewolf concept. It revolves around two brothers who are werewolves disguised as humans and their relationship. He further added, “I was quite skeptical as I wanted to explore something else. I was clear about not taking up daily soaps. I can’t shoot for more than 100 episodes, as I feel that the story runs its course."

More about the show

Besides Gashmeer, the cast of the show includes Reem Shaikh, and Karan Kundrra. Written and produced by Mamta Patnaik, the show is of 52 episodes.