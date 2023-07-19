Gashmeer Mahajani REACTS to netizens trolling him after father's demise; Here's what he said

As one of the popular faces on the small screen, Gashmeer Mahajani rose to fame as Aditya Kumar Tripathi in Star Plus’s romantic drama Imlie opposite Sumbul Touqueer Khan. While his acting chops were much appreciated and the show fared well on the TRP charts, he had exited the show to take up new opportunities. The 36-year-old actor is also a popular name in Marathi cinema and television.

Recently, Gashmeer Mahajani lost his father, legendary Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani. The late actor was living alone and had reportedly passed away three days before his dead body was discovered in his rented apartment in Pune. While Gashmeer’s loyal fans send their condolences towards him for this sudden tragedy, some netizens criticised him for neglecting his father in his last days. Read on to know what exactly happened.

Gashmeer Mahajani reacts to the criticism

Gashmeer Mahajani received flak across social media platforms for neglecting and not being there for his father, the late actor Ravindra Mahajani in his final days. Gashmeer initially chose to stay mum over the apparent criticism on social media. But it looks like the Imlie fame has had enough and decided to break the silence on the criticism surrounding his father’s death. The actor took to his Instagram stories and posted a heartfelt message for his father

Gashmeer Mahajani wrote ‘Let’s let a star be a star, me and my fellow people will ensure that by being silent, If that brings hate we are welcoming it, May Lord bless to the departed soul, He was my father and my mother’s husband and I know him better than anyone, I will open up more when the time is right ‘.

Take a look at the post he shared

On the work Front

Gashmeer Mahajani is also known for his work in the Marathi cinema. He featured in Star Plus’s Imile and also participated in the reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. He was last seen in Colors Tv’s Ishq Mein Ghayal.

