Gashmeer Mahajani calls for empathy and sensitivity on netizens speculating over Nitin Desai’s cause of death

Content Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

The sudden death of renowned art director and producer, Nitin Desai has left the industry in shock. Besides the Bollywood industry, many TV actors, including Gashmeer Mahajani, Gurmeet Chaudhary, Ridhima Pandit, Siddharth Nigam, and others shared their heartfelt condolences. The primary postmortem report stated that the cause of death is hanging. Further investigation is still underway. On Wednesday morning, his body was discovered by his associates in his studio. Here's a closer look.

Gashmeer Mahajani reacts to netizens speculating about Nitin Desai's cause of death

Since the postmortem report was not available yesterday, officials reported the primary cause of death as suicide. However, due to a lack of evidence, netizens speculated about the cause of death of the art director. Today, Gashmeer Mahajani took to social media to react to netizens proposing mindless theories about his death. Uploading a post on the Instagram story, he wrote, "Nitin sir committed suicide. Many people posted on it. How difficult is it to just pay condolences without judging? Especially when someone is gone. People are putting up theories and expert opinions, but do you know what the man was going through? If you don't know, then why don't you just shut up and pray for the soul? Or is it that nobody around you listens to your opinions in real life, so you will come online and puke?"

Take a look at Gashmeer Mahajani's post here:

Earlier yesterday, Gashmeer uploaded a photo of the late art director, and wrote, "… RIP Nitin Desai sir … सरांच्या कुटुंबियांना या कठीण व दुःखद प्रसंगाला सामोरे जाण्यास शक्ति मिळो हीच ईश्वर चरणी प्रार्थना (I pray to God that your family gets the strength to face this difficult and sad situation)"

Gashmeer Mahjani, son of the late veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani made his debut in the Marathi film industry. Last month, he lost his father. Ravindra Mahajani was also found dead n his apartment in Pune. On the other hand, Nitin Desai also worked extensively in the Marathi film industry as an art director, and a producer later.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​

