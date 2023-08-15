Gashmeer Mahajani shares his mom's health update, mentions 'She collapsed last week'

Popular actor Gashmeer Mahajani has been one of the most popular actors in the entertainment world and has a huge fan following. The actor has been away from work since his last show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal wrapped up. A few days ago, Gashmeer's father legendary Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani passed away due to which his mother's health deteriorated. Reportedly, his mother was rushed to the hospital and she has been now doing well. The actor has now shared his mom's health update on his social media handle.

Gashmeer Mahajani shares his mother's health update:

A few hours ago, Gashmeer Mahajani conducted an AMA session on his Instagram handle. During this, one fan asked him, "Are there any Upcoming Projects On Way!!" replying to this, the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor says, "Yes... many. was busy taking care of my mum after she collapsed last week. She is better now. In a fortnight will get back to my work." Another fan then asked Gashmeer, "Hope your Mother is fine now," and answering this, the actor answered, "Got discharged from the hospital today.. she is fit and fine now...touchwood."

For the uninformed, Gashmeer had conducted a question-and-answer session when his father passed away as well. He even asked his fans to respect his privacy and not ask him personal questions about his father or his relationship with his father. Gashmeer's father actor Ravindra Mahajani was living alone and had reportedly passed away three days before his dead body was discovered in his rented apartment in Pune.

Gashmeer Mahajani's professional life:

Gashmeer Mahajani rose to stardom after he essayed the lead role in the hit show Imlie opposite Sumbul Touqeer. The actor played Aditya Kumar Tripathi and impressed the viewers with his acting prowess. He joined the show when it began in 2020 and then took an exit in 2022. Gashmeer then participated in the most popular dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, in 2022 and emerged as the finalist of the season. He was then seen essaying the role of Armaan Oberoi in the fantasy thriller show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

