Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announce pregnancy, Mahhi Vij and more react; Watch

Popular actress Gauahar Khan has been a part of the industry for a long time now and enjoys a massive fan following. The actress has been a part of several shows and films over the years. Speaking about her personal life, the actress is married to social media influencer Zaid Darbar. The couple has always been quite active on their social media handles and often share every update about their lives with their fans.

Today, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar took to their social media handle and treated fans with the most adorable news. Gauahar and Zaid are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. Sharing this amazing news with their fans and friends, Gauahar dropped an animated clip in which they announced that they are all set to become parents soon. Sharing this clip, Gauahar wrote, "Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem. Need all your love and prayers. Ma sha Allah!"

Watch Gauahar Khan's video here-

As soon as the news was up on the internet, fans and friends started congratulating the couple for this amazing announcement. Mahhi Vij wrote, "Yeahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh", Sophie Choudry wrote, "Mashallah!! Congratulations you guys", Yuvika Chaudhary wrote, "Congratulations", whereas Kishwer Merchant wrote, "I knew , I knew looking at your posts lately , so happy for u guys."

On the professional front, Gauahar Khan has been the winner of the hit controversial show Bigg Boss 7.