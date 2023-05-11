Popular celebrity couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married to each other in December 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. After almost 2 years, the couple announced their pregnancy in December 2022. The duo had shared an animated video with their fans and had revealed that they were all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. This announcement took the internet by storm, and fans, and friends all showered love on the couple.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar blessed with a baby boy:

On May 10, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar welcomed a baby boy into their lives and are on cloud nine. A few minutes ago, Gauahar took to her social media handle and announced this news to her fans and followers. She shared a note which read, "As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realize what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar." Sharing this news, she captioned, "Allahumma baarik fihi."

Take a look at the post here-

Celebs React:

As soon as the news was up on the internet, fans and friends started congratulating the couple for this announcement and showered love on the little munchkin. Celebs such as Anushka Sharma, Anita Hassanandani, Vikrant Massey, Dabboo Ratnani, Yuvika Chaudhary, Mahhi Vij, Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai and many others wished the couple as they embraced parenthood and dropped amazing comments for the newborn.

On April 30, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar had held a grand baby shower in Mumbai. Several celebrities such as parents-to-be Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy, Mahhi Vij and more marked their presence at their baby shower.

Gauahar Khan's professional life:

Gauahar Khan has been part of the industry for a long time and appeared in several films such as Ishaqzaade, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Begum Jaan, and many more. She also participated in reality, shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Bigg Boss 7, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. The actress emerged as the winner of the hit controversial show Bigg Boss 7.

