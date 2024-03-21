Gauahar Khan, who embraced motherhood recently, shut all those people's mouths who think a woman cannot manage her professional life after giving birth. She worked through her entire pregnancy and also resumed working after delivering a beautiful baby boy last year. It has been more than ten months since Khan welcomed her son, Zehaan, with her husband and influencer Zaid Darbar. She has been quite a hands-on mom and has been quite particular about not getting her son's face captured by the paps during various events and appearances. However, now, the couple revealed their little munchkin's face in an adorable manner.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar reveal son Zehaan's face

After ten months, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar took to Instagram and shared a picture with Zehaan while his charming smile and glittery eyes were captured in the camera. Until now, the duo used to share glimpses of their son, however, they refrained from sharing pictures of his face. As the family was on a spiritual journey in Jeddah, performing Umrah, they felt like sharing their happiness with their fans.

Sharing a glimpse of Zehaan, the Ishqzaade actress wrote, "Just wanted to give our little prince’ first Salaam to the world from the house of the Almighty,! May he be pleased with our SonShine! Ameen. Our Zehaan. Request for continued positivity, love n blessings for him . Lots of love."

Take a look at the post shared by Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar revealing son Zehaan's face:

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's baby boy

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married in a grand wedding ceremony on 25th December 2020 and announced their pregnancy in 2022 as they shared a post reading, "One became two when Z met G and now the adventure continues as we soon become three! Gauahar & Darbar + 1, In Sha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this new journey." On 10 May 2023, the couple welcomed a baby boy and named him Zehaan (Prosporeous, Rich and Progressing).

