Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar REVEAL their baby boy's name; Pen a beautiful message: See PICS

Gauahar Khan is one of the most popular actresses in the TV industry. She enjoys a huge popularity on social media. The former Bigg Boss 7 winner and her husband Zaid Darbar embraced parenthood for the first time as they welcomed a baby boy on May 10. Just a month after the little munchkin was born, the new parents revealed their son’s name with an adorable post.

Gauahar Khan reveals her baby boy’s name

A few hours ago, Gauahar Khan made a post with her husband Zaid Darbar on Instagram, revealing their newborn son’s name. Sharing a few glimpses of their baby, the couple captioned it, “Our ZEHAAN…Revealing our little ones name , masha Allah on his 1 month date since birth . Thank you all for ur love , seeking your continued blessings for him and requesting for privacy for our lil jaan . He sends his love,” she wrote, along with two red hearts and a praying emojis. In the pictures, the couple can be seen holding their baby boy adorably.

TV actress and mommy-to-be Dipika Kakar commented, “Mashallah… Lots of love.” Mahhi Vinod Vij wrote, “Hello my prince.”

Fans react to Gauahar’s post

As soon as this post was up, fans flooded the comment section with their lovely messages. One fan wrote, “lots of love to Zehaan.” Another one commented, “God bless Zehaan and his parents.” Several fans dropped red heart emojis.

When Zaid Darbar shared the baby’s first glimpse

On May 13, Zaid Darbar took to his Instagram to share a photo of his baby boy. Sharing a glimpse of his baby, he captioned it, “My biggest blessing…#allahummabaariklahu…I am so grateful to the almighty, for making this possible, I'm so indebted to my beautiful and strong wife for giving me this gift of being a DAD to our lil angel.”

“Thank you to everyone who sent their love and wishes via all mediums , we really appreciate every prayer made . Much love to one and all , please continue to bless us as a family,” he further added.

Gauahar’s work front

Gauahar Khan has been part of the industry for a long time. The actress made her acting debut with a small role in the year 2003 with Miss India: The Mystery. After that, Gauahar starred in several TV shows and movies. She was the first runner-up in Sony TV's celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3. Then, the actress went on to star in Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, and followed by that, in a special number in Ekta Kapoor’s Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai.

In 2012, she was seen in the Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor starrer Ishaqzaade. She won hearts with her performances in the songs Jhalla Walla and Chokra Jawaan. She was featured in TV shows such as India’s Raw Star, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, The Office, Parchayee and many more. The new mommy was also a participant of reality shows such as Bigg Boss 7, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. The actress emerged as the winner of the hit controversial show Bigg Boss 7.

