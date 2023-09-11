Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's movie date with Jawan is mighty CUTE

Popular celebrity couple, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are the new parents in the block. The adored couple who enjoy immense popularity owing to their talent keep their fans entertained with the social media video and photos. Fans love their funny videos which have recently become all about the struggles of new parents. They are humorous and also reflect the cute bonding between the husband and wife. Amidst this, the two took some time off for themselves to catch the much-awaited movie of Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan on Sunday night.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar watch Jawan

Gauahar took to social media to upload a selfie from the theatres, and wrote, “Jawan with my Jawan.” Zaid reshared the photo and wrote, “Haha, nice.” In the photo, Zaid is seen in a multi-colored hoodie, while the actress is seen wearing an ice-blue shirt. Before uploading the theatre selfie, she uploaded a mirror selfie in the shirt on her social media account. The photo uploaded around midnight shows the couple caught the late-night show of the recently released movie.

Check out Gauahar and Zaid’s selfie from the theatres here.

About Gauahar and Zaid's marriage

In December 2020, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot. After almost 2 years, the couple announced their pregnancy in December 2022. On April 30, Gauahar and Zaid held a grand baby shower in Mumbai. On May 10, they embraced parenthood and welcomed their little bundle of joy, Zehaan. At present, they are making the most of this new phase.

About Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Jawan have been garnering a lot of love and praise from the audience. In the movie, Shah Rukh who plays a dual role is seen in never-seen-before avatars and the PreVue, then the songs create quite the buzz. After Pathaan’s record-breaking hit, everyone was waiting for Jawan to smash all earlier records. Also, the film, directed by Atlee, marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first collaboration with the director. The movie hit the theatres on Thursday. Many celebrities rushed to the theatres to watch the film and heaped praises on King Khan.

ALSO READ: Vatsal Sheth’s Ek Hasina Thi to Jennifer Winget starrer Beyhadh: Top 5 Indian revenge dramas