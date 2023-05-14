Gauahar Khan blessed with a boy to TMKOC’s Jennifer Mistry’s complaint against Asit Modi; TV news of the week

A lot happened in the television industry last week as many celebs made it to the limelight for several reasons. While Gauahar Khan being blessed with a baby boy is the happiest news of the week, Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba suffering a miscarriage broke our readers' hearts. Let's recap all that happened in the past week that caught the attention of the netizens.

Top TV news of the week

Prince Narula threatens Rhea Chakraborty on Roadies 19

Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati, and Rhea Chakraborty are the gang leaders of Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand. According to reports, there was a heated argument on the sets of the show. As per the report, Prince Narula has been trying to start an argument with the other gang leaders, Gautam Gulati and Rhea Chakraborty, ever since the show began. Gautam was able to diffuse the situation owing to his calm demeanour, and so did Rhea. But, during an incident, Prince allegedly spoke disrespectfully to Rhea and threatened her. After this, Rhea made a complaint to the crew and the shooting was temporarily paused.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta to participate in Nach Baliye 10

Television's favourite rumoured couple Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, fondly called PriyAnkit by the fans are in talks to participate in the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 10. The Udaariyan actors might be seen on the dance show. Telly Chakkar reported that Ankit and Priyanka have been approached by the makers and talks are going on between them for participation in Nach Baliye 10.

Anupamaa’s Gaurav Khanna buys a new car

The popular drama Anupamaa's Anuj essayed by Gaurav Khanna is riding high on the success of the show. Recently, he welcomed a new member to his family and it's a swanky new car. On Instagram, Gaurav’s wife Akanksha uploaded a video where they were seen unveiling the car at the showroom. His wife shared that it was an emotional and proud moment for her.

Jeniffer Mistry Bansiwal accuses Asit Kumar Modi of sexual harassment

Last week, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, popular for her character, Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi made shocking accusations against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah producer Asit Modi. Reportedly, she told Etimes TV that Asit Modi made sexual advances toward her. She said, "Asit Modi has made sexual advances towards me many times in the past. Initially, I ignored all his statements because of fear of losing out on work. But it is enough now and I won't take it anymore.” Apparently, she was subjected to humiliation on the sets by the project Head and the executive producer. Reacting to the incident, Asit Kumarr Modi said that he will take legal action against her.

Advertisement

FIR registered against Ashneer Grover

Ashneer Grover and his family landed in legal trouble as an FIR has been registered against the BharatPe ex-MD for alleged Rs. 81.28 crore fraud. On Wednesday, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registered an FIR (first information report) against Ashneer Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain Grover, and family members, including Deepak Gupta, Suresh Jain, and Shwetank Jain under eight non-bailable, cognizable offences.

Shoaib Ibrahim’s sister Saba suffers a miscarriage

Saba Sitara aka Saba Ibrahim, the popular YouTuber and sister of actor Shoaib Ibrahim, revealed that she has suffered a miscarriage. The influencer and her husband Khalid Niyaz aka Sunny revealed the health update in their latest Vlog, which is posted on her YouTube channel. The couple revealed that they lost their child due to some health complications. Saba and Sunny, however, added that they are staying strong in these tough times.

Parth Samthaan makes debut in Telugu film

The Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan actor Parth Samthaan took to his official Instagram handle and shared that he is making debut in the Telugu film industry. Uploading three photos of himself, the actor wrote in the caption, "I have always been a fan of south films and now starting my own chapter in it #gratitude #telugu #movie #alaninnucheri #staytuned" Going by the photos, it looks like he dropped them from the sets of the movie. He is seen in a checked shirt and has red vermilion paste on his forehead.

Apara Mehta enters Anupamaa

Popular actress Apara Mehta will be seen essaying an important role in the hit show Anupamaa. The show currently shows that Anupamaa is restarting life on her own and Apara will play a key role in this phase of her life. She will essay the role of Anupamaa's dance teacher and will reportedly help her in starting a new life and becoming self-sufficient.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar blessed with a baby boy

On May 10, the popular celebrity couple, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar welcomed a baby boy into their lives. Today, Zaid took to Instagram to share first glimpse of their baby. Sharing a picture wherein his baby is seen holding Zaid’s finger in his hand, Zaid penned a heartfelt note and wrote, “My biggest blessing #allahummabaariklahu I am so grateful to the almighty, for making this possible, I'm so indebted to my beautiful and strong wife for giving me this gift of being a DAD to our lil angel. Thank you to everyone who sent their love and wishes via all mediums, we really appreciate every prayer made. Much love to one and all, please continue to bless us as a family.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Naagin fame Aashka Goradia announces pregnancy with husband Brent Goble on Mother's Day; Watch VIDEO