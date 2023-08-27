Gauahar Khan depicts every new mom's financial condition in latest reel; Can you relate?

Popular actress Gauahar Khan is in the most beautiful phase of her life as the actress recently embraced motherhood. Gauahar and her husband, Zaid Darbar, were blessed with a baby boy on May 10. The duo later named their little munchkin Zehaan. Since then, the couple has been on cloud nine and is living the best phase of their lives. From sharing insights about her pregnancy journey to giving updates about her postpartum journey, Gauahar never shied away from sharing any updates with her fans and followers. And today was no different!

A few hours ago, Gauahar Khan took to her social media handle and shared another relatable reel with all the new mommies. In this video, the Bigg Boss 7 winner is seen worrying about her expenses as she is the mother of a newborn. Sharing this video, she wrote, "POV New mom: bacchon ki cheezein sabse mehengi hoti hai." In the caption of this video, Gauhar wrote, "Heheheheh it’s true , the most expensive market is the baby market . Heheheh." In the comment section, fans dropped laughing emoticons.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married to each other in December 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. After almost 2 years, the couple announced their pregnancy in December 2022. The duo shared an adorable animated video with their fans and revealed that they were all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. This announcement took the internet by storm, and fans, and friends all showered love on the couple. On April 30, Gauahar and Zaid held a grand baby shower in Mumbai. On May 10, they embraced parenthood and welcomed their little munchkin Zehaan.

Work-wise, Khan has been part of the industry for a long time and appeared in several films such as Ishaqzaade, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Begum Jaan, and many more. She also participated in reality, shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Bigg Boss 7, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. The actress emerged as the winner of the hit controversial show Bigg Boss 7.

