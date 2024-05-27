Gauahar Khan drops heartwarming PICS with son Zehaan as the two spend quality time in mountains

Gauahar Khan never fails to enchant her fans and followers through her shows or relatable social media posts. Her finesse is something one can never ignore. After embracing motherhood, the actress is busy fulfilling her mommy duties.

In a recent Instagram offering, Gauahar gave a sneak peek from her hill station visit with little munchkin Zehaan. The two seem to be having a good time together.

Gauahar Khan’s post

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Gauahar Khan dropped a bunch of photos featuring her with Zehaan in her arms. While the diva is seen slaying a casual outfit, an off-white-colored loose-fitted trousers with a matching full-sleeved tee, her son is exuding cuteness in a co-ord set having cartoons printed on it. The mother-son duo is standing with mountains in the backdrop.

In the caption space, Gauahar wrote, “Mountain Rangers #Allahummabariklahu #mystar #myzehaan #performeratheart #action #zehaankiummi.”

Take a look at Gauahar Khan’s post here:

Gauahar and Zaid hosted grand party on Zehaan’s first birthday

As Zehaan turned one, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar threw a big bash for their little boy. Their family members and friends were seen gracing the event. Celebrities like Debina Bonerjee, Mahhi Vij, and Salman Yusuf Khan were present to celebrate with the couple.

The Ishaqzaade actress took to her social media account and shared a glimpse of the big night. Alongside the delightful stills, she penned, "To our everything, happy birthday, Zehaan may Allah protect you and guide you to the path of happiness, love, good health, and success, always. Ameen. We love you! Mommy and Abba! #Allahummabaariklahu.”

Advertisement

While everything was going great, the celebrations were interrupted by BMC who demolished a piece of decoration from Zehaan’s birthday as it was coming onto the footpath.

About Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar connected with each other during lockdown in 2020. The two slowly developed feelings for each other. They got engaged on November 5, 2020 and soon tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on December 25, 2020.

Gauahar and Zaid joined the parenthood club on May 10, 2023. The celebrity duo made a public announcement of this good news.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly shares fun-filled reel with son; latter shocks her with hilarious twist