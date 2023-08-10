Gauahar Khan drops hilarious video with an inspiring message for new moms

Popular actress Gauahar Khan is currently living the best phase of her life after embracing motherhood in the month of May. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and loves to update her fans with the latest happenings in her life. Today, the actress took to her social media account to share an interesting video, giving an inspiring message to new mothers and how she is enjoying the new phase in her life.

Gauahar Khan has a message for all new mothers

The Bigg Boss season 7 winner posted a new reel on her Instagram account with all praises for new moms and also shared an inspiring message in the caption. She encouraged new moms to feel amazing, despite sleepless eyes, sweaty night wear and the baby having thrown up.

Take a look at the video here

Gauahar said, “It is not just on days that you can feel normal, be dressed up or look well put together. To all the new moms out there, you are amazing even in your sweaty nightwear with the baby having thrown up on it, with messy hair and sleepless eyes. The Khatron Ke Khiladi Fame further added You are truly amazing. I love everything and every second of it. Alhamdulillah.’’

In the video, the 39-year-old actress is seen lip-syncing, “I do not know if I could be amazing today because I am feeling too exhausted from being amazing yesterday.” The clip also features Khan switching from a night wear look to a fabulous new outing attire. Her little munchkin Zeeshan also makes an adorable cameo appearance in the video.

Gauahar Khan embraced motherhood on May 10

Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar embraced parenthood on May 10, this year. The couple took to the social media account to inform fans of this wonderful news, captioning it as, “Assalam Wulaikum beautiful world says our bundle of joy. Arrived on the 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers, grateful and giggling new parents, Zaid and Gauahar.’’

Meanwhile, Khan leaves no moment to share glimpses from her personal life, with her fans and followers on Instagram. The actress loves posting funny videos and pictures to enjoy the new mom phase. Previously, Gauahar has dropped funny videos of Zaid and her, highlighting their hilarious moments from their parenthood journey.

On the work front, the actress is known for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss season 7 where she emerged as the winner. She also played an important role in the movie Ishaqzaade. At present, she is yet to update her fans about her new projects. Gauahar even earned praise for her role in Saif Ali Khan starrer series Tandav.

