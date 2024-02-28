Gauahar Khan has proven how to manage her duties as a mother and a career woman. While juggling between her several responsibilities towards his family and profession, the actress never forgets to be grateful for where she stands now. From working in films to hosting television reality shows, she has come a long way. Reflecting on her Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa journey, she feels emotional.

Gauahar Khan feels grateful

Sharing a fan post on her Instagram story that shows her as a contestant on Jhalka Dikhhla Jaa 3 and hosting Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Gauahar Khan feels emotional. Reacting to it, the actress writes, "Awwwwww this made me soooo emotional ! Alhamdulillah. I'm so so grateful to the almighty for every single opportunity along the way !" She further expresses, "15 years years apart ! Wow! Allahumma baarik ! Thank u to all who have given me immense love in my journey!"

Have a look at her story here:

Gauahar Khan's work in the industry

Talking about Gauahar Khan's career, she has worked in Bollywood films and participated in television reality shows. The actress appeared in films like Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Ishaqzaade. She emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 7, which skyrocketed her popularity. In 2009, she was a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3 and finished up as the first runner-up. On the personal front, Gauahar is married to Zaid Darbar and has a son.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is a dance reality show, and the current season has Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, and Arshad Warsi form the panel of judges. Alongside Gauahar Khan as the host, the show also has Rithvik Dhanjani wearing the cap of the host. The show has received its five finalists, and the grand finale is scheduled to take place on March 2, 2024.

Shoaib Ibrahim, Dhanashree Verma, Sreerama Chandra, Manisha Rani, and Adrija SInha are in the final race. Each finalist has impressed judges and viewers with their dancing prowess and utmost dedication. After qualifying for every challenge on the show, they are all set to compete against each other in the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finale.

