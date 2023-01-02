Gauahar Khan flaunts her baby bump in an off-shoulder dress; 7 times she looked stunning in these fits

Popular actress and former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan has been a part of the industry for a long time now and enjoys a massive fan following as well. The actress has been a part of several shows and films over the years. Speaking about her personal life, the actress is married to social media influencer Zaid Darbar. The couple has always been quite active on their social media handles and often share every update about their lives with their fans. Recently, the couple announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood. Sharing this amazing news with their fans and friends, Gauahar dropped an animated clip in which they announced that they are all set to become parents soon. Sharing this clip, Gauahar wrote, "Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem. Need all your love and prayers. Masha Allah!" Here’s the video

Gauahar Khan flaunts her baby bump in a new picture Taking to her Instagram handle, Gauahar shared two pictures where she radiates her pregnancy glow while posing for the camera. In the pictures, she looked gorgeous, wearing a sleeveless white-hued dress. In one of the photos, she was seen cradling her baby bump. Sharing the post, she wrote an Arabic phrase, “Masha Allah, Laa quwataa illa billah,” which means, “what God has willed.” Reacting to the post, a section of her fans and friends flooded the comments section and dropped best wishes for the actress. “2023 will be super blessed,” wrote singer Neeti Mohan while Gauahar’s husband called her “beautiful,” followed by a red heart emoji. Here’s the post

7 times Gauahar looked stunning in off-shoulder fits Gauahar Khan’s metallic one-shoulder gown

For the launch of Bigg Boss 16, Gauahar Khan walked down in a sea-green metallic gown and looked stunning as usual. It was a corset bodice, one-shoulder strap, and a bodycon fit that highlighted Gauahar's well-toned body. The actor opted for a pair of studded dangler earrings to go with the outfit and wore a pair of strappy metallic heels. Going for a simple bun, she kept her makeup glam with shimmer, glitz, and deep red lip colour. Here’s the post:

Gauahar in an off-shoulder printed mini dress

In one of the posts, Gauahar can be seen donning a cream coloured off-shoulder dress with blue and orange design prints on it. She looked gorgeous as she went for minimal makeup and kept a sleek ponytail for the attire. She accessorized her look with small pearl earrings, a white wrist watch, and orange heels. Check out the post here:

Gauahar looked radiating in this yellow dress

Gauahar radiated boho vibes as she wore a vibrant yellow dress. She looked beautiful in that printed dress as she kept her hair wide open. The cut from the thigh looked perfect as she flaunted her toned legs and wore golden flats. She accessorized her look with golden earrings and a ring. Look at the post:

Gauahar’s stunning one-shoulder black gown

Taking to her Instagram handle, Gauahar shared some pictures in a black gown and we just could not take our eyes off them. In the pictures, she looked stunning as she donned a one-shoulder black net gown and went for bold makeup. It had a cut from the thigh and the actress looked no less than a queen. Here’s the post:

Gauahar gave pure mermaid vibes in a blue gown

Known for her unique fashion, Gauahar never fails to impress her fans with her dressing sense. For one of the award shows, the actress raised the hotness quotient in a bold bustier silver and blue mermaid off-shoulder gown. It extended into a blue sequinned skirt that flaunted her curves and she completed her attire with a pair of silver heels. She accessorized her look only with a pair of silver dangler earrings and a finger ring. Check out the post here:

Gauahar gave fairy-tale vibes in a colourful floral gown

In one of the award shows, Gauahar is seen wearing a ballroom gown with multi-coloured floral embellishments. The tube gown had a beautiful flare with delicate flowers in shades of yellow, pink, orange, blue, white, and green. The actor opted for stud earrings as her only accessory and kept her makeup quite minimal. Here’s the post: