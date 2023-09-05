Gauahar Khan indirectly criticizes Rakhi Sawant for disrespecting Umrah; calls her ‘Drama-Hungry’ person

Rakhi Sawant has been capturing headlines due to an ongoing and highly publicized feud with her ex-husband, Adil Khan. Amidst the backdrop of this dramatic feud, Rakhi Sawant made a significant move by embarking on a pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca, where she completed her first Umrah. Her emotional moments during the visit were captured in viral pictures and videos. Amid this buzz, Gauahar Khan indirectly expressed her disapproval of Rakhi's actions.

Gauahar Khan indirectly criticizes Rakhi Sawant for disrespecting Umrah; Here’s what happened:

During the ongoing brawl between Rakhi and her ex-husband Adil, she decided to visit Mecca and perform her first Umrah. During her time there, she made many reels and the videos went viral. Taking all this, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram and shared a story about Qatar charity sending Somali Orphans to Umrah.

Sharing on her Instagram story, Gauahar penned down an emotional yet angry not indirectly indicating it towards rakhi. She wrote, “N then there r losers taking Islam for granted n making a joke out of this holy pilgrimage which is sooooooo sacred to believers of Islam. I wonder how did a drama hungry person get to visit n use it to create more drama??? One minute u have accepted Islam, the next minute ‘oh I didn’t do it willingly’ … what bull shit. U don’t deserve to understand the beauty of Islam if u can discard it n accept it when’ it suits your publicity hungry stunts! Shameless creatures, I wish a board of Islam in India or Saudi takes strict action against such publicity stunts, so people can’t exploit something sacred!”

Gauahar commented on Rakhi's post-Umrah transformation, emphasizing that wearing Abayas alone doesn't define one as a Muslim. She wrote, “N by the way wearing horrendous looking abayas doesn’t make u Muslim, having akidah n understanding the 5 pillars of Islam, being a good human being, a true human being, n love of Allah makes u a Muslim. Any faith is in the heart, u don't need 59 cameras to showcase it #micdrop.”

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan’s controversy:

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani crossed paths in Mumbai, leading to a romantic involvement. In January, Rakhi publicly revealed their marriage with pictures from a private ceremony. However, she later filed an FIR against Adil.

Recently, Adil was released from Mysuru jail after a six-month incarceration. He held a press conference to present his perspective, and their ongoing feud continues to generate daily controversies and media attention.

