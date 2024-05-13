Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy, known as one of the most beloved couples in the television industry, embarked on a new chapter of their lives last year. With immense joy, they embraced parenthood, welcoming adorable twins into their world, named Radhya and Raditya.

Recently, Gautam Rode melted hearts with a touching video featuring himself and his daughter Radhya, leaving fans in awe. However, Gauahar Khan’s heartwarming comment on his post caught our attention.

Gautam Rode shares a heartwarming video with daughter Radhya

Gautam Rode took to his Instagram handle and delighted his fans with a heartwarming video with his daughter, Radhya. The cute clip captured the special bond between father and daughter, as Radhya peacefully slept on her father's chest.

Fans couldn't help but shower the adorable duo with love and blessings. Accompanying the post with a caption, he wrote, “Radhya and Daddu.”

Gauahar Khan reacts to the adorable video

What caught the attention of many was the sweet comment left by Gauahar Khan, who herself celebrated her son's first birthday with a grand bash recently. Expressing her sentiments, Gauahar wrote, "This feeling," accompanied by heart emojis, resonating with parents everywhere.

As soon as Gautam Rode uploaded the video, fans flooded the comment section and expressed their joy. A fan wrote, “Wow! how cute! Blessings to you all. Beautiful dad.” Another fan commented, “Like Father Like Daughter Touchwood Both. May God keep you will Blessed always.”

About Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode, co-stars from Suryaputra Karn, found love on set and tied the knot in Rajasthan in 2018. Since then, they've been delighting fans with adorable photos and videos, setting couple goals.

Their pregnancy announcement came in April through an adorable video, followed by the joyful arrival of a baby girl and a baby boy in July 2023. They recently held a special naming ceremony for their twins, surrounded by blessings from loved ones, naming them Radhya and Raditya. The couple has decided not to reveal their children's faces just yet.

More about Gautam Rode

Gautam Rode gained fame with his roles in popular shows such as Saraswatichandra, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, and Teri Meri Love Stories.

Meanwhile, Pankhuri has appeared in various daily soaps including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka, and Razia Sultan.

