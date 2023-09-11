Gauahar Khan recalls the day her son Zehaan was born, says 'I drove to my delivery...'

Popular celeb couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have been on cloud nine ever since they welcomed their son Zehaan and experienced parenthood for the first time. Gauahar has kept her social media family updated regarding her whereabouts. From giving a glimpse of her postpartum weight transformation to sharing interesting relatable reels, the actress is undoubtedly enjoying the motherhood phase as she spends time with her little one. Fans too show immense love for her and often praise her for her genuine personality.

Gauahar Khan recalls the day her son Zehaan was born:

Gauahar Khan recently appeared on Hauterrfly's The Male Feminist show where she spoke about the importance of women speaking their minds and breaking societal norms. She also shares her heartfelt journey of motherhood. Gauahar recalled the day when her 4-month-old son Zehaan was born and revealed what happened. When asked if she loves driving, Gauahar revealed, "I drove to my delivery actually." She continued, "My husband is so amazing. He knows I enjoy driving, he knows I have trouble with the kinds of roads we have. As a pregnant woman, we go through a lot. Even if you drive the best car, you won't be comfortable. So I used to drive the car throughout my pregnancy. I was driving everywhere."

Reminiscing what happened, Gauahar added, "I had my doctor's appointment and we were going and during this, my contractions began. And I was driving and I drove to my delivery with my husband next to me and I drove to it. We were like okay maybe this is contractions maybe this is not but they were contractions. Literally, we reached the hospital at 4:30 and he was born at 9:30."

Update about Gauahar Khan's personal life:

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married to each other in December 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. After almost 2 years, the couple announced their pregnancy in December 2022. On April 30, Gauahar and Zaid held a grand baby shower in Mumbai. On May 10, they embraced parenthood and welcomed their little munchkin Zehaan.

Work-wise, Gauahar has showcased her acting prowess in numerous shows, films, web series and music videos and has earned applause for her talent.

