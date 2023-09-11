Gauahar Khan reveals she was advised not to work in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Rocket Singh; Find out WHY

Gauahar Khan needs no introduction! From being a well-known television star to featuring in some successful films, the actress has had an incredible journey in the showbiz world and has gained immense success. Over the years, she went on to be a part of several films, web shows, music videos and showcased her acting prowess. Apart from her talent, she was also praised for her style sense and good looks. Gauahar recently appeared on Hauterrfly's The Male Feminist show where she spoke about how actors are judged for their roles.

Gauahar reveals she was advised not to work in Rocket Singh:

Gauahar Khan opened up about being judged as an actor. The Bigg Boss fame shared how actors are judged if they are not lead opposite another actor. She said, "I left this norm after the first film itself. I was told that if I am not opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Rocket Singh (Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year), then I shouldn't do it, a lot of people like my friends and family told me. Because that was the perception, if you're not opposite someone, you're not the star of the film. And the way Rocket Singh turned out for me, I don't have to prove anything. Because when I had read, I thought this is the only girl impactful to the screenplay because there is so much happening with this group. I have left this norm long ago."

A glimpse Gauahar Khan's professional life:

Gauahar Khan has been part of the industry for a long time and appeared in several films such as Ishaqzaade, Begum Jaan, and many more. She also participated in reality, shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Bigg Boss 7, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. The actress emerged as the winner of the hit controversial show Bigg Boss 7.

Speaking about her personal life, Gauahar Khan fell in love with social media sensation Zaid Darbar and they soon tied the knot in December 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. After almost 2 years, the couple announced their pregnancy in December 2022. On April 30, Gauahar and Zaid held a grand baby shower in Mumbai. On May 10, they embraced parenthood and welcomed their little munchkin Zehaan.

