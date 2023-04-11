Gauahar Khan shows how to look chic and fabulous this summer in a thigh-high slit dress; See Pic

Popular actress and former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan has been a part of the industry for a long time now and enjoys a massive fan following as well. The actress has been a part of several shows and films over the years. She is known to experiment with styles and make stunning fashion statements. The mom-to-be also made heads turns in her recent maternity shoots as well. The actress is currently seen in the dating we series IRL - In Real Love as a host alongside Rannvijay Singha.

Gauahar Khan's recent post

The actress took to social media to drop a series of photos in a blue printed slip dress which got the netizens talking. The outfit is from the label Payal & Zinal and Gauahar cut the perfect stylish frame in the fitted dress. With her hair gelled back in a ponytail and nude pointed pumps, Gauahar looks like the diva she is. With summer around the corner, Gauahar's slip dress is perfect to shell out major fashion goals. She uploaded the photo with all outfit details, and wrote in the caption, "#inreallove with all my looks on our new show on @netflix_in !!!! Top 5 watched shows of the week !" Going by the caption, the look seems to be from the sets of the web series.

Take a look at Gauahar's post here:

Reacting to the post, fans of the actress commented on how stunning she looks. One user wrote, "You Beauty!" Another wrote, "Wowwwwww beauty queen."

About Gauahar Khan

Gauahar married Zaid Darbar, musician Ismail Darbar's son, in December 2020. She announced her pregnancy in December 2022. On the work front, Gauahar was last seen in Shiksha Mandal, which premiered on MX Player last September. Over the years, the actor has been seen in several hit films including Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Ishaqzaade, and Begum Jaan, among others. Gauahar participated in many reality TV shows and has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 7.

ALSO READ: Look at Nikki Tamboli's curves at your own risk; PICS