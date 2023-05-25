Gauahar Khan shows off her post-pregnancy transformation; New mom loses 10 kgs in 10 days, here's how

Popular actress and former Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan enjoys huge popularity. Besides her acting chops, the actress is known for her glamorous profile, turning heads in stylish outfits. Gauahr is married to social media influencer Zaid Darbar and the adored couple recently welcomed a baby boy earlier this month. Even during her pregnancy, Gauahar set goals for maternity fashion. Yesterday, she took to social media to show her amazing post-pregnancy transformation that caught the attention of the netizens.

Gauahar Khan's post-pregnancy transformation

It was on May 10, Zaid Darbar announced the arrival of a baby boy. Beaming with joy, the new daddy shared a cute picture to announce their blessing. It has hardly been 15 days and Gauahar took to social media yesterday to post a photo flaunting her post-pregnancy transformation. Going by the photo, it seems she has already embarked on her fitness transformation. The photo features the actress posing in a pyjama and shirt, pouting at the camera. She wrote in the caption, "Lost 10 kgs in 10 days postpartum. Alhamdulillah. 6 more to go! #NewMomLife"

Take a look at Gauahar's fitness transformation here:

Meanwhile, two days after the baby was born, Zaid Darbar took to social media to share the first glimpse of their little ones. The proud daddy shared a photo where the baby is seen wrapping his fingers in daddy's finger. He wrote in the caption, "My biggest blessing #allahummabaariklahu. I am so grateful to the almighty, for making this possible, I'm so indebted to my beautiful and strong wife for giving me this gift of being a DAD to our lil angel."

Work front

Gauahar Khan has been part of the industry for a long time and appeared in several films such as Ishaqzaade, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Begum Jaan, and many more. She also participated in reality, shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Bigg Boss 7, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. The actress emerged as the winner of the hit controversial show Bigg Boss 7.

