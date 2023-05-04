Gauahar Khan supports wrestlers as they get 'manhandled' during protest, tweets VIDEO of Vinesh Phogat crying

Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan, who has always been vocal about her thoughts and opinion, tweeted a video of wrestler Vinesh Phogat crying during the protest. For the uninformed, the Indian wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi for the past couple of weeks. The wrestlers have been on a public protest over alleged sexual harassment by Wrestling Federation India chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. However, reportedly on May 3, the protesting wrestlers alleged that Delhi Police personnel had misbehaved and abused women wrestlers.

Gauahar Khan supports wrestlers:

The wrestles broke down as they narrated the situation to the media and revealed how they have been 'manhandled' by the Delhi Police. Sharing this video of wrestler Vinesh Phogat, Gauahar Khan wrote, "If this doesn’t break ur heart, then ure probably a non living thing. These athletes have brought India pride on international levels, n they are being manhandled, sad !!!!! They are fighting for justice, pls listen to their plight! #indianwrestlers #pride."

Crying over the alleged assault faced by her fellow wrestlers by Delhi Police personnel, Vinesh Phogat told the media, "That Brijbhushan, who has done several misbehaviors is sleeping peacefully at his home, and here we are even struggling to sleep on roads. If they want they can kill us we are ready to die. We are fighting for our respect and the cops are pushing us. Did we bring medals for the country to face such a situation? I wish no one brings a medal for the country."

Take a look at the tweet here-

Another video went viral from the protest site, where wrestle Vinesh Phogat also accused a Delhi Police personnel of using derogatory language against her. Vinesh was heard saying that police have beaten her brother, and he was profusely bleeding from his head. She also alleged that one of the drunk policemen had abused her.

Last month, actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt also came out in support of wrestlers protesting against Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. She had slammed Indian Olympic Association chief PT Usha for criticizing the protesting wrestlers.

Speaking about Gauahar Khan's personal life, the actress recenlty announced pregnancy and will soon embrace motherhood.

