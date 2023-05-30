Gauahar Khan's Diet Decoded: Discover what the new mom eats for a fit and nourished body

Popular actress Gauahar Khan is the new mommy in town, who recently embraced motherhood. Gauahar and her husband, Zaid Darbar, were blessed with a baby boy on May 10. Since then, the couple has been on cloud nine and is living the best phase of their lives. Their little munchkin receives immense love from fans and followers. From hilarious reels to interesting heartwarming posts, Gauahar and Zaid share every experience of parenthood with their fans on social media.

After embracing motherhood, the Bigg Boss 7 fame surprised fans by flaunting her postpartum transformation on social media. Being dedicated to her health and fitness, Gauahar lost '10 kgs in 10 days' post delivery and also expressed that she wishes to shed 6 kgs more. This amazing revelation by the actress surprised her fans, who were curious to discover how Gauahar achieved this great milestone. Thus, we took it upon ourselves to share Gauahar Khan's secret meal plan that can help you remain fit like her. Just following a few simple steps of the actress can get you your dream body and health.

Read on as we decode Gauahar Khan's diet plan:

Quick and Easy Breakfast:

Gauahar Khan starts her day with a bowl of muesli with chilled milk mixed with dry fruits and fruits. This helps her to remain fit throughout the day.

Healthy Lunch:

The Ishaqzaade actress prefers a simple lunch with veggies, some chicken for protein, and salads. Gauahar's meals are high in protein but she does not cut down on the carbs.

Evening munchies:

Reportedly, Gauahar prefers having Poha and pancakes for evening munchies, or else she eats something which is less oily.

Light meal for Dinner:

Gauahar makes sure that she eats her dinner before 8 pm, and she also avoids eating chapatis and anything which contains gluten.

Take a look at her post here-

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s personal life:

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married to each other in December 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. After almost 2 years, the couple announced their pregnancy in December 2022. The duo shared an adorable animated video with their fans and revealed that they were all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. This announcement took the internet by storm, and fans, and friends all showered love on the couple. On April 30, Gauahar and Zaid held a grand baby shower in Mumbai. On May 10, they embrace parenthood and welcomed their little munchkin.

Gauahar Khan's professional life:

Gauahar Khan has been part of the industry for a long time and appeared in several films such as Ishaqzaade, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Begum Jaan, and many more. She also participated in reality, shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Bigg Boss 7, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. The actress emerged as the winner of the hit controversial show Bigg Boss 7.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Gauahar Khan shows off her post-pregnancy transformation; New mom loses 10 kgs in 10 days, here's how