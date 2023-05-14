Gauahar Khan's husband Zaid Darbar shares FIRST glimpse of their baby boy, calls little one 'biggest blessing'

Popular celebrity couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have been on cloud nine since they embraced parenthood for the first time. The couple welcomed their baby boy on May 10 and shared this amazing news with their fans and followers on social media on May 11. Friends and fans showered immense love on the couple and the little munchkin. Netizens were eagerly waiting to see a glimpse of their newborn baby. A few hours ago, Zaid treated his fans by sharing an adorable glimpse of his little bundle of joy.

Zaid Darbar shares first PIC of his baby:

Zaid Darbar took to his social media handle and shared a picture wherein his baby is seen holding Zaid’s finger with his hand. Sharing this snap, Zaid penned a heartfelt note and wrote, “My biggest blessing #allahummabaariklahu I am so grateful to the almighty, for making this possible, I'm so indebted to my beautiful and strong wife for giving me this gift of being a DAD to our lil angel. Thank you to everyone who sent their love and wishes via all mediums, we really appreciate every prayer made. Much love to one and all, please continue to bless us as a family .”

Take a look at the post here-

As soon as this picture was up on the internet, fans and friends flooded Zaid's comment section and showered immense love on the newborn.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s personal life:

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married to each other in December 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. After almost 2 years, the couple announced their pregnancy in December 2022. The duo had shared an animated video with their fans and revealed that they were all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. This announcement took the internet by storm, and fans, and friends all showered love on the couple.

On April 30, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar held a grand baby shower in Mumbai. Several celebrities such as parents-to-be Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy, Mahhi Vij, and more marked their presence at their baby shower.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar blessed with a baby BOY