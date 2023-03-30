Gauhar Khan drops a funny video with her husband sharing a glimpse of Ramzaan mealtime: WATCH

The auspicious month of Ramzaan is going on and not just common people but celebrities are also observing these 30 days of fasting with great enthusiasm. Ramzan began on 24th March this year and starting from Dipika-Shoaib to Zain Imam, most celebrities have conveyed their wishes through social media.

Recently, Gauhar Khan to took her Instagram and posted a funny video with her husband Zaid Darbar. In the video, both of them are waiting for the Roza to end so that they can eat the delicacies on the table. The title of the video said," When the last 2mins of Roza feels like the longest."

Gauhar has captioned the funny video, "As kids we all felt this way as innocent Rozedaars ! Alhamdulillah. Drop a if u too relate to this."

"Damn relatable, So sweet, Cuties So true," comments started to pour in as soon as the video went viral.

Another fan wrote,"Lots of love from Pakistan API jan Ramzan Mubarak."

About Gauhar Khan

Gauhar Khan has been part of the industry for a long time and appeared in several Bollywood movies like- Ishaqzaade, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Begum Jaan, and many more.

She has also participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Bigg Boss 7 where she appeared as the winner, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

Speaking about her personal life, Gauhar married Zaid Darbar who is the son of music director Ismail Darbar in December 2020 and on December 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child.

