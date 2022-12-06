Gaurav Amlani to tie the knot with long-time girlfriend Milloni Kapadia on December 8: Report

With the wedding season going on, there are several reports doing round on celebs’ wedding. Now, actor Gaurav Amlani gets marked on the list. According to reports in Times Of India, he is all set to start a new phase of his life. He will reportedly get married to his long-time girlfriend Milloni Kapadia on December 8 in Mumbai. With his part coming to a conclusion in historical TV series Punyashlok Ahilyabai, the handsome actor has revealed this decision about starting a new chapter with Milloni comes after dating for seven years.

As per Times Of India, he expressed his emotions on the last day of the show. Then he mentioned how he managed with the last-minute wedding arrangements after 12 hours long shooting. “The show has given me a lot. So, I was obviously teary-eyed on the last day. It’s so strange that 12 hours after shooting my death sequence, I was on a flight to Delhi to look into the last-minute arrangements for my marriage.”

He further shared about his wedding details and how they have mutually planned to go for a court marriage first. Gaurav said, “I have finally got time to prepare for the big day. It’s a day wedding by the seaside. Milloni and I had always wanted a simple wedding replete with rituals. Rituals matter karte hain, shor sharaabe wali nahi chahiye. In fact, we had originally planned to go for a court marriage.”

Gaurav also spoke about how they met and fell in love. “We met in 2015 at a 15-day acting workshop and started dating on the last day. I was drawn towards her instantly and naturally. She is the sweetest soul ever.” He even shared about his bad times with partner Milloni during the pandemic, where they almost decided to split.

About Gaurav Amlani

Gaurav is best known for his role in the TV series Punyashlok Ahilyabai. He has also appeared in shows like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, web series Your Honour. On the other hand, he essayed the role of Khande Rao Holkar in Punyashlok Ahilyabai. Apart from television, he has surprised us with his part in movies like Shiddat and Manmarziyaan.

About Milloni Kapadia

She is best known for her role in serial Anandibaa Aur Emily. Apart from that, she has also featured in TV shows Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha and Main Maike Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo.