Gaurav Khanna Birthday: From calling him a 'therapist' to 'energy bomb', here's how Anupamaa cast wished actor

Gaurav Khanna is one of the most popular TV actors in the industry. He plays the role of Anuj Kapadiya, a loving and caring husband, on the show Anupamaa.

Today is Gaurav's birthday. On this special occasion, many of his co-stars and celebrity friends wished him well on social media.

Gaurav Khanna gets bombarded with birthday wishes

The dapper actor is known for his acting chops and humorous personality in real life. On Khanna's birthday, his costars like Nidhi Shah, Nishi Saxena, Aashish Mehrotra, Alpana Buch, and others posted wishes for him.

Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal of Anupamaa had a beautiful message for Khanna. She wrote,"Happy happy birthday @gauravkhannaofficial. Thank you for being my therapist and for making me smile. God bless you annoying child."

Nishi Saxena who plays Dimple in the show shared a goofy glimpse of Gaurav Khanna from the sets and wrote, "@gauravkhanna stealing my thunder... but birthday boy ke liye chalta hai."

Have a look at Nidhi, Nishi, and others' birthday wishes for Gaurav Khanna

Alpana Buch who plays the role of Leela in the show, shared a fun picture with the birthday boy and wrote, "Mast Rahe, Khush Rahe. Happy birthday @gauravkhannaofficial."

Aashish Mehrotra who plays the character of Paritosh Shah in the show, shared a picture with Gaurav Khanna and wrote, "Happy birthday brother energy bomb @gauravkhannaofficial."

Gaurav Khanna's character in Anupamaa

Gaurav Khanna entered the show as Anupamaa's love interest Anuj Kapadiya and instantly became a fan-favorite. Anuj's caring and loving personality and the way he always prioritizes his wife taking a stand for her got him immense love and appreciation from the viewers. Gaurav has been portraying the character to perfection.

The current track of Anupamaa

The current storyline on Anupamaa centers around Choti Anu being negatively influenced by Pakhi and Malti Devi, causing her to rebel against Anupamaa. There is also growing tension between Anupamaa and the Shah family. In upcoming episodes, Kinjal will return to the Shah household and attempt to heal the rift between Anupamaa and the Shahs.

As per promos, Anupamaa is set to take a leap soon.

Pinkvilla wishes the talented actor Gaurav Khanna a very happy birthday