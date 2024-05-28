Rajan Shahi's production company, Director's Kut Productions, has recently introduced many new faces in its hit shows like Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Following numerous headlines about actors leaving and others joining these series, the new cast members have successfully embraced their roles, continuing the legacy of their characters.

Discover how the new actors, including Rohit Purohit as Armaan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Gaurav Sharma as Toshu in Anupamaa, are adapting to their new roles and finding fame by portraying these significant characters.

Top 5 actors who have replaced key roles in Rajan Shahi’s shows

Rohit Purohit

Recently, Rohit Purohit expressed that the emotional drama and authenticity of relationships are what resonate with the audience. He believes that Indian viewers connect easily with daily soaps because these shows reflect family dynamics in society. He described television dramas as "realist portrayals of family dynamics."

Purohit also discussed his role as Armaan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, sharing his satisfaction with the character development and seeing great potential in his role. He often finds himself surprised by the depth and challenges of his character.

He expressed his gratitude towards Rajan Shahi for trusting him to portray Armaan and praised the scriptwriters for crafting an engaging script that adds an element of excitement to his performance.

The transition seems smooth, as fans have begun to embrace Rohit in the role of Armaan. For those unaware, Purohit replaced Shehzada Dhami after his controversial departure from the show.

Gaurav Sharma

Gaurav Sharma was roped in to play the character of Toshu in Anupamaa after Aashish Mehrotra left the show by mutual agreement with the makers, as Mehrotra sought to explore new opportunities. Following his departure, Mehrotra accepted an offer from Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Before joining Anupamaa, Gaurav was featured as Yuvraj in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He recalled quickly accepting the offer to join Rupali Ganguly's popular show, drawn by its immense popularity and his desire for significant exposure and fame.

Gaurav stated that the character of Toshu perfectly aligns with his goals, allowing him time for his digital projects as well. He added, “It goes quite well with my on-screen image so far (laughs). Thus, catching the pulse of the character wasn't a problem."

He further mentioned that his new co-actors, Rupali Ganguly and Nidhi Shah, provided him with all the necessary information about Toshu since he did not have extra time to rehearse the character.

Garvita Sidhwani

Garvita Sadhwani who portrays the role of Ruhi in the Rajan Shahi’s show YRKKH, has disclosed that she loves working for Rajan Shahi’s production. She also stated that she has created a strong bond with the lead actress of the show, Samridhii Shukla, and claimed it to be a real one.

Further, she stated, “I’m not having issues working here and in fact, I feel good coming back to work every day.” Garvita also mentioned that the whole set is like a family to her.

Furthermore, Garvita, who plays Ruhi, clarified that she felt no pressure to accept the role but saw it as a significant opportunity for a breakthrough in her career, which led her to accept it.

For those unaware, Garvita replaced Pratiksha Honmukhe in the show.

Chandani Bhagwanani

Chandani Bhagwanani joined the superhit show Anupamaa after a five-year leap to play the complex role of Pakhi, Anupamaa's daughter, previously portrayed by Muskan Bamne.

Despite facing backlash on social media due to her character's controversial nature, Chandani stated in an interview that it doesn’t affect her. She explained, "Some people love Pakhi’s character because she is straightforward and probably the only person who is currently adding masala to the show. At the same time, some people don’t like Pakhi because they find her rude and disapprove of her behavior towards her parents."

The actress expressed her fondness for the role, describing it as very unique. She also praised Rajan Shahi as a great producer and expressed her desire to maintain good relations with him for future projects.

Vaquar Shaikh

Vaquar Shaikh, who is currently portraying Yashpal's younger brother, Yashdeep, in the show Anupamaa, has replaced Rituraj Singh. The actor mentioned that his character will serve as a strong support for Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly.

This role is particularly significant for Shaikh as it marks his return to the television industry following his stint in Qubool Hai.

In a related move, Rajan Shahi previously replaced Hina Khan in his show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, a decision aimed at preventing the show from going off air.

