Gaurav Sharma, known for essaying the role of Yuvraaj in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is set to replace Aashish Mehrotra in Anupamaa. The actor will portray the role of Anupama’s son, Paritosh Shah, aka Toshu. Initially, Aashish played Toshu and has now bid farewell to the show to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

In a recent interview with Free Press Journal, Gaurav opened up about taking up the role of Toshu and shared his excitement about joining the cast of Anupamaa.

Gaurav Sharma steps into the shoes of Toshu

Reflecting on his return to DKP Productions with a new show and a fresh avatar, he said, “But then, all of a sudden, like a blessing, Anupamaa came my way. So, it is a pleasure to be working with such nice people and such a nice production house again, that too in the number one show on Indian television.”

He mentioned that Anupamaa will be his second show with Rajan Sir. He received a lot of love for his first show with him, which was Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be part of the show and to work with such talented individuals.

Gaurav Sharma about the role of Toshu

Speaking about the role, Gaurav mentioned that when it comes to Toshu's character, he is portrayed as a spoiled child who tends to ruin any task he undertakes. Despite his intentions to do things right, he often messes them up. The character lacks direction and doesn't share a strong bond with his mother.

Therefore, Gaurav strives to delve deeper into this character, aiming to uphold the legacy of the actor who portrayed it for almost three and a half to four years while also bringing his interpretation to the role.

He stated, “Other actors are helping me, my directors are helping me in this. They tell me a lot about the character before going in a scene.”

Gaurav Sharma expressed his joy at the positive response to the characters he portrays. As an actor, this appreciation is like a pat on the back for him. While Yuvraj was fantastic, Toshu's character is entirely different.

About Aashish Mehrotra quitting Anupamaa

On May 9, Aashish Mehrotra revealed his departure from the TV show Anupamaa through his social media account. He posted a bunch of photos from the Anupamaa set featuring his co-stars and accompanied them with a heartfelt message.

