Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast locked out of LinkedIn after bio update inspired by Anupam Mittal’s remark
Popular influencer Gaurav Taneja who goes by the username Flying Beast has been locked out of his LinkedIn account. Read on to know what happened.
Popular YouTuber and entrepreneur Gaurav Taneja, also known as Flying Beast, has been unable to access his LinkedIn account for over 48 hours. The issue arose after he updated his bio on the platform following his appearance on Shark Tank India Season 4.
Gaurav Taneja took to X (formerly Twitter) to ask for help from LinkedIn. Tagging the company, he wrote, “Hi team @LinkedInIndia. I have been locked out of my account for 48+ hrs now. Can you help me get the account back please? Thanks @LinkedInHelp.”
Check out Gaurav Taneja’s post below:
Earlier this week, Taneja had changed his LinkedIn bio to read, "Good Influencer/Terrible Entrepreneur." This update seemed to be inspired by a remark made by Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com, during his pitch on Shark Tank India 4.
Taneja appeared on the show alongside his business partner to seek ₹1 crore in funding for his fitness brand, BeastLife, in exchange for 1% equity. While his brand had impressive early sales, some investors were skeptical about his long-term commitment to entrepreneurship.
During the pitch, Mittal told Taneja, “You are a good influencer but a terrible entrepreneur so far. I’m sorry, but you can’t outsource entrepreneurship.” He further added that building a successful business requires full dedication and focus. Other investors, including Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, and Peyush Bansal, also had concerns about the company’s scalability and Taneja’s divided attention across multiple ventures. They even remarked that if his business fails, he can still walk away as he is a successful influencer.
Despite his strong personal brand, Taneja did not secure an investment. However, his bio update on LinkedIn and the subsequent account lockout has now sparked curiosity among his followers. LinkedIn is in touch with the influencer to resolve the issue.
ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 4: Anupam Mittal calls influencer Gaurav Taneja a ‘terrible entrepreneur’; here’s why his impressive pitch couldn’t secure deal