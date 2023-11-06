Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy share sweet glimpse into twins Radhya-Raditya's 'first Diwali shopping'

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy recently took to Instagram to share an adorable glimpse where they could be seen going out on their first-ever Diwali shopping trip with their twins, Radhya and Raditya. The twins are 4 months old, a girl and a boy, and the couple took them around in a baby stroller. However, their faces were not unveiled in the post.

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy step out for Diwali shopping with twins:

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy’s recent post on Instagram gave their fans a glimpse into their Diwali shopping with twin kids Raditya and Radhya for this year, and it looks all things special. Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, “Radhya and Raditya are out for their first Diwali shopping with Mommy and Daddy."

Fans’ reaction to the post

Fans were quite enraptured by the picture, and they showered their love and best wishes for the couple and the babies. The Instagram post received enormous love, adoration, and blessings. The fact that Gautam Rode made efforts to reply to all his fans in the comments section was even more commendable and sweet. Rode’s fans were very overwhelmed by the gesture of the actor, and the comment section was filled with blessings and best wishes.

About Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy:

Gautam Rode made his television debut with Zee TV’s show Jahan Pyaar Mile. In 2002, he made his Bollywood debut with the film Annarth starring Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty and Preeti Jhangiani. His most notable works on television include Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Lucky, Suryaputra Karn, Saraswatichandra, and Kaal Bhairav Rahasya 2. In February 2018, he married his co-star Pankhuri Awasthy in Alwar and currently, they are parents to twins.

Pankhuri Awasthy, on the other hand, made her acting debut with Yeh Hai Aashiqui, playing the role of Saima in 2014. Her most notable work is Razia Sultan which aired on Zee TV where she played the protagonist, as well as Suryaputra Karn where she played the role of Draupadi. She was a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Gud Se Mitha Ishq. The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2021 with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

