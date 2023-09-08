Gautam Rode & Pankhuri Awasthy unveil twin names on Janmashtami; Shares Vedic & Javanese significance

Television stars and a real-life couple, Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy are basking in the joy of parenthood as they recently welcomed twins into their family. On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, September 7th, the couple held a heartwarming naming ceremony for their newborn twins at their Mumbai home. During this special occasion, they unveiled the names of their precious babies, marking another beautiful chapter in their journey as a family.

Gautam Rode & Pankhuri Awasthy unveil twins' name on Janmashtami:

On September 7th, new mom Pankhuri Awasthy shared joyous news with her fans, offering a glimpse into their twins' naming ceremony. Through a beautiful video, Pankhuri and Gautam Rode revealed the unique and meaningful names they chose for their babies. The couple proudly named their daughter Radhya and their son was named Raditya.

Pankhuri captioned and wrote, “Grateful for all of God's blessings.. with wide smiles, echoing laughter, a whole lot of dancing and our hearts full .. we along with our babies… RADHYA and RADITYA wish you all a very Happy Janmashtami… RADHYA - One who is worthy of worship. Also an endearing name for Radha ji who in Hinduism is revered as the Goddess of Love, Tenderness, Compassion, and Devotion. She is the incarnation of Mahalakshmi and also is the Mūlaprakriti- the Supreme goddess, the embodiment of spiritual love, and Krishna’s feminine counterpart and internal potency. In Sanskrit, Her name means prosperity, success, perfection. They say… Lord Krishna enchants the world, but Radhya enchants even him!”

She further wrote, “RADITYA means Surya - the Sun. Ra is the ancient Egyptian deity of the Sun. One of the most important Gods in ancient Egyptian religion, Ra ruled in all parts of the created world: the sky, the earth, and the underworld. He was believed to have ruled as the first pharaoh of Egypt. He was the God of the sun, order, kings, and the sky. Ra in Sanskrit means Fire and strength. Aditya refers to the offspring of Aditi, the goddess representing infinity. In Sanskrit usage, all the Vedic Ādityas (Rig Veda - twelve in number and as bright and pure as streams of water, free from all guile and falsehood, blameless and perfect) metamorphosed into one composite deity, Surya, the Sun, and all their attributes merged into that of Surya. Surya is the Lord of Simha ( Leo). Raditya in old Javanese (from Indonesia) - Ra +‎ Aditya, derived from Sanskrit words रवि +‎ आदित्य also means Sun or the light of the Sun or Sunday - the day of the Sun. Similar to Surya or Ravi being the basis of Ravivara, in the Hindu Calendar.”

Pankhuri Awasthy & Gautam Rode’s love story:

Pankhuri and Gautam's love story blossomed while working together on the TV show Suryaputra Karn. Their journey led to a beautiful wedding in Rajasthan in 2018, resembling a fairy tale romance.

In a delightful surprise in April 2023, the couple shared the news of their pregnancy through a charming animated video. During their baby shower, they joyfully revealed that they were expecting twins. On July 26, they thrilled their fans with the announcement of welcoming a baby girl and a baby boy on July 25 through C-section delivery. On July 30, they had brought their precious babies home.

