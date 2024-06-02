Gautami and Ram Kapoor's love story, from on-screen siblings to real-life love

Gautami and Ram Kapoor, a cherished couple in the television industry, began their love story on the sets of the TV show 'Ghar Ek Mandir' in 2000. Despite encountering some early challenges, their romance flourished, culminating in a grand wedding on February 14, 2003. The ceremony was graced by numerous stars from both TV and film.

Before her relationship with Ram Kapoor, Gautami Kapoor, formerly known as Gautami Gadgil, was married to photographer Madhur Shroff. However, as their marriage began to falter, Gautami chose to separate. Shortly thereafter, destiny brought her together with Ram Kapoor, her co-star from Ghar Ek Mandir, ushering in a new and exciting chapter in her life.

Initial stage of Ram and Gautami’s love story

Initially cast as Ram Kapoor's onscreen sister-in-law in Ghar Ek Mandir, Gautami Kapoor later portrayed his wife, captivating audiences with their chemistry and earning widespread acclaim. Their love story began with challenges, as Ram Kapoor, known for his partying lifestyle and numerous relationships, had a different public image in the TV industry. Despite this, their bond endured, leading to a grand wedding on Valentine's Day in 2003, attended by many industry luminaries.

After marriage, Gautami Kapoor continued acting in TV serials but gradually stepped back from the industry around 2008-2009 to focus on her family. Although she became less visible on television, she made a notable return on OTT platforms, particularly with her role in the 2020 thriller web series Special Ops.

Gautami Kapoor's transition from playing Ram Kapoor's onscreen sibling to becoming his real-life partner showcases resilience, love, and the joy of creating a life together. Their enduring love story has captivated audiences for more than twenty years.

About Ram Kapoor

Ram Kapoor made his television debut in 1997 with the serial Nyaay and became widely popular for his roles in Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. His film credits include roles in movies such as Monsoon Wedding, Karthik Calling Karthik, and Udaan.

Additionally, he has participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and hosted Rakhi Ka Swayamwar.

About Gautami Kapoor

Gautami Kapoor is an Indian actress and model known for her work in television and film. She gained recognition for her role as Jaya in the Star Plus show Kehta Hai Dil. She also rose to fame with her lead role in the TV drama Ghar Ek Mandir and more recently appeared in Parvarrish - Season 2 on Sony TV. Additionally, Gautami has acted in numerous Marathi movies.

