Get Ready to LOL: Bigg Boss 14 queen, Rubina Dilaik, unleashes fun masti in a hilarious video

Rubina Dilaik, a renowned actress in the entertainment industry, has captivated audiences with her acting talent and stunning beauty. She has graced both fictional and non-fictional shows, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of her fans. Rubina's popularity has garnered her a massive and dedicated fan following who consistently shower her with love and support. Recently, the actress delighted her fans by sharing a playful and fun-loving video on her Instagram account, showcasing her vibrant and joyful personality.

Rubina Dilaik unleashes fun masti in a hilarious video; Watch:

Rubina Dilaik caused a delightful stir on the internet today with a humorous video she shared on her Instagram. In the video, the actress is playfully chewing gum and skillfully popping a bubble in a comical manner, all set to the fun song Edamame. Her caption for the video playfully read, "Just Monkeying around."

Rubina's casual yet stylish look featured a teal-colored tank top, complemented by large hoop earrings and an elegant neck chain. She wore glasses that added a charming touch to her overall appearance, and her open hair and minimal makeup look highlighted her natural beauty.

Recently, rumors have been circulating that the actress may be expecting her first child. Several netizens have commented on and speculated about a possible baby bump in pictures shared on her Instagram account. However, the actress hadn’t confirmed the news yet.

About Rubina Dilaik's career:

Rubina Dilaik's journey in the entertainment industry is nothing short of remarkable. She first gained recognition for her portrayal of Radhika Shastri in the popular show Chotti Bahu. Her talent and charisma led her to further success, with roles in hit shows like Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and special appearances in various daily soaps.

Rubina's versatility extended beyond fiction, as she also embraced non-fictional genres. Her participation in reality shows like Bigg Boss 14, where she emerged as the winner, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, where she reached the finals, showcased her competitive spirit and broad talent.

Today, Rubina continues to captivate her audience with her stunning appearances on Instagram, brand endorsements, and glimpses into her daily life. Her ability to effortlessly transition between various roles and genres has solidified her status as a beloved and versatile actress in the entertainment world.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14's Rubina Dilaik is all set for her Punjabi film debut; here's where she derives influence from