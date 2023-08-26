Get vacation-ready with Aishwarya Sharma's Maldives fashion; All Outfit Details Inside

Aishwarya Sharma set beach fashion goals with her stunning outfits during her recent Maldives vacation. Check out the outfit details here.

Written by Shaibalina Choudhury Published on Aug 26, 2023   |  08:53 PM IST  |  492
Aishwarya SHarma
Check out Aishwarya Sharma's beach outfits here (PC: Aishwarya Sharma Instagram)

Key Highlight

Aishwarya Sharma is a popular television actress who is currently making waves with her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Recently, she embarked on a mesmerizing getaway to the tropical paradise of Maldives, accompanied by her husband, Neil Bhatt. Their picturesque journey not only showcased their love for each other but also served as a style inspiration for anyone looking to revamp their vacation wardrobe. If you are planning a beach getaway, then you're at the right place. Aishwarya's breezy outfits can serve the right inspiration.

Aishwarya Sharma in a candy-striped dress

The first ensemble that caught everyone's attention was Aishwarya's vibrant multicolored printed stripe dress. This knee-length masterpiece effortlessly combined a flared hemline with artful gathers, creating an enchanting pattern. The lace hem added a touch of delicacy, while the sweetheart neckline and sleeveless design exuded a sense of playful sophistication. The tiered structure of the dress added depth, transforming her look into a visual delight. This Label Radka creation, known as the Rachael Candy Stripe Dress, perfectly encapsulates the spirit of carefree luxury, available at Rs 11,790.00. CO-contestant Nyrraa Banerji commented with a red heart emoji and wrote, "Wow!"

Her second outfit, a breezy white co-ord set, encapsulated the essence of relaxation and style. The tie-up halter neck top provided a sense of casual elegance, harmonizing effortlessly with the high-rise trousers. The trousers, featuring an elasticated waistband for comfort, incorporated a cleverly designed long side-slit that not only allowed for swift movements but also lent a contemporary edge to the ensemble. The Darcy White Schiffli Co-ord Set from FXM London, priced at Rs. 2,099, painted a picture of easy sophistication.

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Aishwarya's third choice was a pristine white halterneck backless dress from the brand Co-ordinate. Named the Avril Dress, this stunning creation was an ode to simplicity and sensuality. The halterneck design perfectly framed her shoulders, while the backless cut added a touch of allure. Crafted from cotton, this dress, priced at INR 1,699, epitomized understated elegance, making it an ideal option for a leisurely day in paradise. It can also be worn for summer dates.

Advertisement

In the backdrop of azure waters and sun-kissed sands, Aishwarya Sharma's Maldives fashion choices breathed life into the idea that vacation attire can be both comfortable and glamorous. With a seamless blend of colors, cuts, and styles, she proved that a well-curated wardrobe can be an extension of one's personality. So, now that you have got the outfit details, go ahead, and put your fashionable foot forward.

ALSO READ: Are Bigg Boss OTT 2's Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani working on project together?

About The Author
Shaibalina Choudhury
Shaibalina Choudhury

With a master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has always been interested in writing and telling s... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!