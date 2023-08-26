Get vacation-ready with Aishwarya Sharma's Maldives fashion; All Outfit Details Inside

Aishwarya Sharma is a popular television actress who is currently making waves with her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Recently, she embarked on a mesmerizing getaway to the tropical paradise of Maldives, accompanied by her husband, Neil Bhatt. Their picturesque journey not only showcased their love for each other but also served as a style inspiration for anyone looking to revamp their vacation wardrobe. If you are planning a beach getaway, then you're at the right place. Aishwarya's breezy outfits can serve the right inspiration.

Aishwarya Sharma in a candy-striped dress

The first ensemble that caught everyone's attention was Aishwarya's vibrant multicolored printed stripe dress. This knee-length masterpiece effortlessly combined a flared hemline with artful gathers, creating an enchanting pattern. The lace hem added a touch of delicacy, while the sweetheart neckline and sleeveless design exuded a sense of playful sophistication. The tiered structure of the dress added depth, transforming her look into a visual delight. This Label Radka creation, known as the Rachael Candy Stripe Dress, perfectly encapsulates the spirit of carefree luxury, available at Rs 11,790.00. CO-contestant Nyrraa Banerji commented with a red heart emoji and wrote, "Wow!"

Her second outfit, a breezy white co-ord set, encapsulated the essence of relaxation and style. The tie-up halter neck top provided a sense of casual elegance, harmonizing effortlessly with the high-rise trousers. The trousers, featuring an elasticated waistband for comfort, incorporated a cleverly designed long side-slit that not only allowed for swift movements but also lent a contemporary edge to the ensemble. The Darcy White Schiffli Co-ord Set from FXM London, priced at Rs. 2,099, painted a picture of easy sophistication.

Aishwarya's third choice was a pristine white halterneck backless dress from the brand Co-ordinate. Named the Avril Dress, this stunning creation was an ode to simplicity and sensuality. The halterneck design perfectly framed her shoulders, while the backless cut added a touch of allure. Crafted from cotton, this dress, priced at INR 1,699, epitomized understated elegance, making it an ideal option for a leisurely day in paradise. It can also be worn for summer dates.

In the backdrop of azure waters and sun-kissed sands, Aishwarya Sharma's Maldives fashion choices breathed life into the idea that vacation attire can be both comfortable and glamorous. With a seamless blend of colors, cuts, and styles, she proved that a well-curated wardrobe can be an extension of one's personality. So, now that you have got the outfit details, go ahead, and put your fashionable foot forward.

