Ghani Syaani Song OUT: Shehnaaz Gill oozes oomph with her fiery looks, nails Haryanvi rap with MC Square

Shehnaaz Gill and rapper MC Square took the internet by storm when they recently announced their collaboration for a Haryanvi music video titled Ghani Syaani. Later, it was also revealed that Shehnaaz would be singing a Haryanvi rap in this music video, which left her fans excited, and they were waiting with bated breath for the song to release. Today, Shehnaaz shared a glimpse of Ghani Syaani on her Instagram handle and captioned, "Forget your Monday Blues with Ghani Syaani, out now with @mcsquare7000 on @playdmfofficial YouTube Channel.." As soon as this glimpse was up on Instagram, fans flooded Shehnaaz's post with compliments for the actress and MC Square.

As said, Ghani Syaani has released today, December 5, on Play DM at 11 am. Within a few hours, the song has already garnered 52k likes and 211K views on YouTube. Featuring Shehnaaz and MC Square, the song depicts a tale of a man (MC Square) who is lost in the desert and parched. In the quest for water, he finds a lake in the desert and drinks it despite knowing that the water is lethal. Thus, the song begins with Shehnaaz appearing and tricking him to drink the poisoned water. The music video sees MC Square crooning Ghani Syaani, which is soothing whereas Shehnaaz's impressive Haryanvi rap just takes the song to a higher level. Also, Shehnaaz's fiery look and jaw-dropping moves became the song's highlight, and fans love to see this diva in this hot avatar.

Click here to watch the song

Ghani Syaani is directed by Agam Mann and Azeem Mann, lyrics are penned by MC Square. The music is given by Rajat Nagpal. Shot in Rajasthan, the song has been released today, December 5 on the Play DM YouTube channel.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut along with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.